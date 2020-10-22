https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/twitter-allows-giuliani-disinformation-story-still-keeps-ny-post-locked-account/

Social media companies are not even trying to hide their left-leaning bias anymore.

Their handling of the Hunter Biden scandal and smear of Rudy Giuliani — President Donald Trump’s personal attorney who helped expose it — has destroyed whatever was left of their credibility.

Last week, the New York Post broke the story of emails leaked to Giuliani that allegedly exposed how Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his son Hunter may have profited from international investments in exchange for political influence (the elder Biden was vice president at the time).

Both Twitter and Facebook attempted to suppress the story, but Twitter went so far as to suspend the New York Post’s account unless it agreed to delete the Tweets, citing its “Hacked Materials Policy.”

Many other media outlets decided to dismiss the news entirely, resorting to falsely calling it a Russian disinformation campaign (their handling of the Steele Dossier confirms they don’t know the difference).

Meanwhile, the establishment media is all over a salacious non-story that amounts to an out-of-context screenshot of Giuliani after he was trapped by comedy prankster Sacha Baron Cohen in his “Borat” sequel.

In “Borat Subsequent Moviefilm: Delivery of Prodigious Bribe to American Regime for Make Benefit Once Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan” set to drop on Amazon Prime on Friday, the title character’s underage daughter Tutar, played by Maria Bakalova, 24, had interviewed the former mayor of New York City in a hotel suite, according to USA Today.

After the interview, Bakalova and Giuliani were left alone and proceeded to the bedroom to have a drink, where Bakalova helped take off Giuliani’s microphone that was wired through his clothes.

Giuliani, who is 76, laid on the bed to tuck his shirt back into his pants when Cohen, dressed in a wig and women’s lingerie, burst through the door ostensibly to interrupt his tryst with a supposedly 15-year-old girl.

The “gotcha” scene has taken on a life of its own and spread through the media, prompting Giuliani to respond.

On Twitter, Giuliani explained the whole ordeal in a lengthy thread, confirming that nothing untoward happened and citing another New York Post piece that characterized the scene as “exaggeration through editing.”

He confirmed that he called the police after the incident when it happened in July.

“This is an effort to blunt my relentless exposure of the criminality and depravity of Joe Biden and his entire family,” Giuliani wrote on Wednesday, noting how when the film was first screened in September, that scene didn’t raise any eyebrows.

“We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from,” Giuliani wrote. “I have the receipts.”

(2) In fact, the NY Post today reports “it looks to me like an exaggeration through editing.” As soon as I realized it was a set up I called the police, which has been noted in THR article on July 8th. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

(4) We are preparing much bigger dumps off of the hard drive from hell, of which Joe Biden will be unable to defend or hide from. I have the receipts. — Rudy W. Giuliani (@RudyGiuliani) October 21, 2020

So of course this overblown incident that is technically itself a “hack” with hidden video footage should be banned from Twitter and the accounts locked, right? Well, here are just some of the accounts that shared a slanted story about the incident and received neither a block nor a warning.

President Trump’s personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, has become caught up in Sacha Baron Cohen’s new “Borat” satire, but denies he did anything wrong.https://t.co/sxrZevAuqq — The New York Times (@nytimes) October 21, 2020

Rudy Giuliani is shown lying on a bed in a hotel room after flirting with an actress pretending to be a TV journalist in a scene in Sacha Baron Cohen’s latest mockumentary, a sequel to his hit “Borat” film. Giuliani had no immediate comment. https://t.co/JFFIVDemjT — The Associated Press (@AP) October 21, 2020

So, what was Rudy Giuliani doing while lying on a bed in his suit in a hotel room with Borat’s daughter? — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) October 22, 2020

Stephen Colbert and Seth Meyers aren’t buying Rudy Giuliani’s ‘Borat’ excuses https://t.co/CTxysOFow5 — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) October 22, 2020

In the new ‘Borat’ film, Rudy Giuliani is shown with his hand down his pants after flirting with an actress who was pretending to be a television journalist (via @AP) https://t.co/VJm8g0o80Z — Bloomberg (@business) October 21, 2020

The Hunter Biden bombshell is about to explode, but the media is hoping to bury the story and distract with the ridiculous “Borat” incident.

But even left-wing outlet “Mother Jones” editor Ben Dreyfuss had to object to the way the incident was being spun.

“I have now seen the scene with Rudy Giuliani and though it is creepy for other reasons it is being described on twitter in a false way,” Dreyfuss tweeted Wednesday. “He does not have his hand down his pants in a sexual way. He is tucking his shirt back in after she untucks it removing his mic.”

I have now seen the scene with Rudy Giuliani and though it is creepy for other reasons it is being described on twitter in a false way. He does not have his hand down his pants in a sexual way. He is tucking his shirt back in after she untucks it removing his mic. — Ben Dreyfuss (@bendreyfuss) October 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the Post reported that its account remains lock as Twitter’s “hostage situation will continue through the final presidential debate on Thursday” unless the paper agrees to take down the original tweets (they’re not visible on the account anymore anyway).

The story of alleged corruption surrounding Hunter Biden is still trickling out, already revealing international scandal, with the Chinese government essentially paying for access to the Obama administration and possible kickbacks for Joe Biden from shady deals.

This nonsense about Giuliani is a classic case of shooting the messenger, but the Biden story is too big to be sidelined by these tabloid-style tactics.

The establishment media have yet to really press Joe Biden to answer for any of it, but the more they try to cover for him, the more apparent it is that this is a tale too big to ignore.

Social media can trash its reputation and impartiality, but the truth will ultimately prevail and Twitter, Facebook and the establishment media will all go down with the Bidens.

This could turn out to be their Waterloo.

This article appeared originally on The Western Journal.

