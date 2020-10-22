https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/22/twitter-doesnt-want-people-to-know-the-detroit-news-endorsed-republican-john-james-for-senate-n1079065

On Thursday, The Detroit News endorsed Republican John James over incumbent Democrat Gary Peters for U.S. Senate.

“It is an honor to have the endorsement of one of Michigan’s most prestigious and well-read publications,” James said in response to the endorsement. “Our state and nation are currently at a crossroads, and Michigan has the choice between a combat veteran or a career politician, a war fighter or a gaslighter. It’s time for Michigan to have effective leadership in the Senate where no voice will be left out.”

It appears that Twitter isn’t too happy about this endorsement and is warning users who attempt to share it that headlines “don’t tell the full story.” The platform suggests that users read the article before they retweet it.

Here’s a screenshot of the warning that appears when you attempt to retweet the article.

This bizarre warning on a political endorsement comes a week after Twitter blocked users from sharing the New York Post bombshell report about Hunter Biden’s laptop.

Why is Twitter placing an unnecessary warning on the story? Is it because John James, an African American Republican, is polling well in the race and could win, and his victory could decide which party will control the Senate?

I can’t help but wonder.

The endorsement itself could not have been more glowing.

“Michigan would gain increased influence and better representation for its people in the U.S. Senate by electing John James,” The Detroit News editorial board wrote. “It would also send to the Senate a natural leader who could well become one of the chamber’s most powerful members.”

“Leadership is in James’ DNA,” they continued. “He helped lead his family’s successful auto supply business. As an Army Ranger pilot, he led soldiers in combat during Operation Iraqi Freedom. And he promises to become a leader of the Senate, while bringing to the body the unique perspective of a Black Republican.”

“We believe John James has the potential to become an influential senator who, while putting Michigan first, will also speak for a group of Americans who are greatly underrepresented in the Senate,” the editorial board added.

The editors were also not very flattering of incumbent Democrat Gary Peters, saying he has been “a predictable vote for the Democratic leadership, offering little to set himself apart,” and that “he has backed the Democratic Senate leadership on nearly every key vote in his first term, including opposing three well-qualified Supreme Court nominees. He cannot be counted on to check his party’s worst ambitions.”

