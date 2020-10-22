https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/twitter-suspends-feminist-professor-saying-females-get-cervical-cancer/

(NOQ REPORT) – With all the hoopla from the 2020 election ramping up for its final, devastating conclusion one way or another, the Cultural Marxists driving what they hope to be a post-truth society are still busy being woke. Twitter is the latest to take traditional feminism and throw it out the window because, according to them, making claims that are backed squarely by biological science is now considered hate speech.

Dr. Alessandra Asteriti is a professor at Leuphana Universität Lüneburg. She is a hardcore feminist who embraces the majority of leftist ideologies. At least she used to until the left started embracing anti-feminist ideologies such as women can be men and men can have cervical cancer. Claiming otherwise will get you suspended even if you agree with the other 95% of the progressive ideology, as Dr. Asteriti learned the hard way.

In a post-truth society, we are not entitled to our scientific facts if they’re deemed “hateful.” That’s the stance of Big Tech, at least. Science is relative. Facts are relative. Truth is personal, reality be damned.

