Joe Biden even stunned the far left moderator Kristen Welker during the final debate.

President Trump asked Joe Biden is he would ban oil and gas?

President Trump, “Would you close down the oil industry?”

Joe Biden responded, “Transition from the oil industries, yes!”

Moderator Welker: “Uh, why would you do that?”

