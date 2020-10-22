https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/unemployment-59-higher-blue-states-red-states/

(BONGINO.COM) – Despite undergoing the most severe lockdowns, states run by Democrat Governors accounted for the majority of the nation’s coronavirus deaths. Disastrous policies on nursing homes in those blue states are among the primary culprits for the discrepancy.

The go-to rebuttal to this fact has been to point to greater population density in blue states, but contrary to popular belief, a number of studies have debunked the notion that population density is linked to a greater coronavirus infection rate.

Not only did Democrat run states have the most coronavirus deaths per capita despite severe lockdowns, those lockdowns greatly exacerbated the economic damage caused by the virus. Many Democrat leaders have kept severe restrictions in place even after the virus has run its course – though they did allow citizens to protest en-masse, provided it was for a state-approved cause.

