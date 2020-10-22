https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/unreal-politifact-ruling-on-trump-claim-about-campaign-spying-sends-heads-crashing-to-desks/

President Trump has said in the past that the Obama administration and some in the intelligence community at the time spied on his campaign, and Trump said something similar at Thursday night’s debate. Politifact has again issued a ruling on that claim:

Cute and not unexpected, but who’s buying that?

And yet the “fact-checkers” hope nobody notices their hackery.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...