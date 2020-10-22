https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/unreal-politifact-ruling-on-trump-claim-about-campaign-spying-sends-heads-crashing-to-desks/

President Trump has said in the past that the Obama administration and some in the intelligence community at the time spied on his campaign, and Trump said something similar at Thursday night’s debate. Politifact has again issued a ruling on that claim:

Trump said “they spied on my campaign.” False. Multiple independent investigations, including a series of bipartisan Senate reports, found no political influence over the FBI investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election. https://t.co/uclo9l3gjf #Debates2020 — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) October 23, 2020

Cute and not unexpected, but who’s buying that?

Lol. You guys are hilarious! — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 23, 2020

Does the person who wrote this understand English? The second sentence (even though it’s completely false) in no way supports the first. Obama’s FBI spied on the Trump campaign. On Michael Flynn. On Carter Page. ON TRUMP HIMSELF in a fake FBI briefing. https://t.co/KgpClG465X — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 23, 2020

And yet the “fact-checkers” hope nobody notices their hackery.

What good is a fact-checking site that needs to be fact-checked? Unreal. https://t.co/mAa2EY4TrY — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 23, 2020

I just want to add to the ratio because you deserve to get ratioed to the moon for this. — Pam (@lifebythecreek) October 23, 2020

You guys are just false. — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA HA His campaign was spied on. You don’t know what a FISA warrant is? — Who’s Gonna Be Lucky Indicted #2? – Brian Cates (@drawandstrike) October 23, 2020

Really? That’s hilarious. Someone needs to fact check the fact checkers. — James Haggard (@jameshaggard85) October 23, 2020

