The United States signed an international declaration on Thursday designed to strengthen families but that some say may weaken abortion rights around the globe.

The declaration is included in the Geneva Consensus, which 32 countries have signed and has been co-sponsored by Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia, Hungary and Uganda.

Part of the declaration reads “in no case should abortion be promoted as a method of family planning.”

The Geneva Consensus is meant to encourage women’s rights and health, excluding abortion access, and was spearheaded by secretary of state Mike Pompeo. The aim of the declaration is to align U.S. foreign policy with socially conservative values.

During a virtual ceremony, Pompeo said, “The United States has defended the dignity of human life everywhere and always… We’ve mounted an unprecedented defense of the unborn abroad.”

“At its very core, the declaration protects women’s health, defends the unborn, and reiterates the vital importance of the family as the foundation of society,” Pompeo said.

