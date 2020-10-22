https://www.theblaze.com/news/former-hunter-biden-associate-allegations-biden-family

Tony Bobulinski, a former business associate of Hunter Biden, made explosive allegations against the Biden family at a press conference Thursday, claiming that Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was directly involved in foreign business dealings with a Chinese energy company and that the Biden family inappropriately benefited from that business relationship.

Bobulinski also said he will turn over his electronic devices and records of business dealings between the Biden family and its Chinese associates to the FBI.

The purpose of the press conference was to “set the record straight about the involvement of the Biden family, Vice President Biden, his brother Jim Biden, and his son Hunter Biden in dealings with the Chinese,” Bobulinski said.

Among the allegations he made against the Biden family were that Hunter Biden attempted to use a corporate entity set up in partnership with a Chinese energy company as “a personal piggy bank” and that Joe Biden had direct knowledge of the business dealings and that the Biden family was “paranoid” about keeping the former vice president’s involvement secret.

Characterizing claims from Democratic nominee that he never spoke with his son about his foreign business dealings as “false,” Bobulinski said his statements are corroborated by “emails, Whats App chats, agreements, documents, and other evidence” contained on three phones he personally used between the years 2015-2018.

He also claimed that he had a conversation with another individual “involved in this matter” on Sunday and was told that if he went public this information “it would bury all of us, man, the Bidens included.”

“I have no wish to bury anyone, I have never been political. The few contributions I have made have been to Democrats. But what I am is a patriot and a veteran. To protect my family name, and my business reputation, I need to ensure that the true facts are out there,” Bobulinski said.

The facts he related are as follows:

Bobulinski says that in late 2015 he was approached by James Giliar, a business partner of the Biden family, about “joining him in a deal” involving the “Chinese state-owned enterprise CEFC China Energy” and “what he called one of the most prominent families in the United States,” the Biden family. He said he was also informed by Hunter Biden that the Bidens “wanted to form a new entity with CEFC, which was to invest in infrastructure, real estate, and technology in the U.S. and around the world.”

Following an initial capital investment of $10 million, Bobulinski said he was told the entity would “grow to billions of dollars of investment capital.” After months of discussions, he agreed to become CEO of the entity, called Sinohawk Holdings.

“Between February and May 2017, we exchanged numerous emails, documents, and Whats App messages concerning Sinohawk and its potential business,” Bobulinski said. “On May 2, 2017, the night before Joe Biden was to appear at the Milken conference, I was introduced to Joe Biden by Jim Biden and Hunter Biden.”

During their hour-long meeting, Bobulinski claims he discussed the Bidens’ history and their family business plans with the Chinese, of which Joe Biden “was plainly familiar, at least at a high level.”

In the ensuing days, the group reportedly communicated numerous times about “the allocation of the equity ownership of Sinohawk.” On May 10, 2017, Bobulinski said he received the email first reported by the New York Post discussing Joe Biden’s 10% equity share in the company.

“On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing but only face-to-face,” Bobulinski said, adding that he was told “Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret.”

“I also had a disagreement with Hunter about the funds CEFC was contributing to Sinohawk,” Bobulinski continued. He claimed Hunter Biden wanted $5 million to be paid to himself and his family, to which Bobulinski objected. Then he claims Hunter, referencing his father, told him that “CEFC was really investing in the Biden family, that he held the trump card, and that he was the one putting his family legacy on the line.”

“During these negotiations, I repeated to Hunter and others that Sinohawk could not be Hunter’s personal piggy bank.” Bobulinski said. He alleges that Hunter Biden became upset with him when he insisted on “proper corporate governance procedures” be implemented to keep him from withdrawing funds from Sinohawk.

Referring to a report on Hunter Biden’s business dealings with Ukrainian energy firm Burisma released by Sens. Ron Johnson (R-Wisc.) and Chuck Grassley (R-Iow) last month, Bobulinski said he realized that the Bidens had gone behind his back and transferred the $5 million to “entities affiliated with Hunter.”

Bobulinski announced that he will be meeting with members of the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs committee Friday to discuss this matter and that he will turn over his electronic devices to the FBI.

Last week, the New York Post published an email that allegedly shows Hunter Biden pursuing “lucrative” business deals with a Chinese energy company that would be “interesting for me and my family.” The email, written by James Gilliar of the international consulting firm J2cR, discussed “remuneration packages” for six individuals only identified by initials and nicknames. Hunter and Joe Biden are alleged to be two of the individuals receiving financial compensation from this business venture with the now-bankrupt Shanghai-based China Energy Fund Committee. The company was formerly led by Ye Jianming, who has been missing since 2018 and has rumored ties to China’s People’s Liberation Army and Chinese military intelligence. In 2018, the New York Times reported on Jianming’s arrest for attempts to bribe foreign officials around the world, including the Bidens.

Democrats and the media have responded to the bombshell revelations from these emails by attacking the New York Post’s reporting and dismissing the emails as Russian disinformation.

The Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee

confirmed Thursday that it had reached out to Bobulinski as part of its investigation into the purported Hunter Biden emails.

Tony Bobulinski held presser claiming Joe Biden knew about Hunter's business deals



www.youtube.com



