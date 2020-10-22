https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/walls-closing-in-biden-campaign-spoxs-statement-on-new-fnc-hunter-biden-scoop-is-not-a-denial-of-any-aspect-of-the-story-whatsoever/

Last night, Fox News dropped another update on the developing Hunter Biden saga:

Interesting.

But for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates categorically denied that the Bidens were ever up to any shady business:

Wait a sec … that doesn’t actually sound like a denial, does it?

Nope.

And exactly what we’d expect from Team Biden.

