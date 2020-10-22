https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/walls-closing-in-biden-campaign-spoxs-statement-on-new-fnc-hunter-biden-scoop-is-not-a-denial-of-any-aspect-of-the-story-whatsoever/

Last night, Fox News dropped another update on the developing Hunter Biden saga:

NEW: Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe, according to documents obtained by Fox News, sources — per @JakeBGibson and I https://t.co/9wULmpX6s2 — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020

NEW: The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020

NEW: It is unclear, at this point, whethe investigation is ongoing or if it was directly related to Hunter Biden.

Multiple federal law enforcement officials & two govt officials,confirmed authenticity of docs, which were signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson. — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020

The document has a “Case ID” section, which is filled in with a hand-written #: 272D-BA-3065729.

According to officials, & FBI’s website, “272” is the FBI’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity] — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020

Government official described “272D” money laundering– as “transnational or blanket.” — Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020

Interesting.

But for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates categorically denied that the Bidens were ever up to any shady business:

Wait a sec … that doesn’t actually sound like a denial, does it?

This is not a denial of any aspect of the story whatsoever https://t.co/g3uJhVJ6sa — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 22, 2020

That’s a lot of words while still not denying the laptop is Hunter’s. — BillHobson (@BillHobson1) October 22, 2020

There are no denials here. None. — Mike Stapley (@MikeStapley4) October 22, 2020

He didn’t deny anything. — NCMan77 (@Man77Nc) October 22, 2020

They’re not denying any of it. https://t.co/CpPk3FJQwp — I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 22, 2020

Nope.

I believe this is what we call in “da biz” a “Non-Denial Denial”… — TJGoodenough 🇺🇸🇪🇸🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🚛⚽️⚾️🏈🏀 (@T_J_Goodenough) October 22, 2020

That is a non-denial denial. Take a look at the shiny object on the other side of the room. — Fred Steinmann (@FredSteinmann53) October 22, 2020

That’s kind of pathetic really. — No, Seriously (@NealMowery) October 22, 2020

And exactly what we’d expect from Team Biden.

