Last night, Fox News dropped another update on the developing Hunter Biden saga:
NEW: Laptop connected to Hunter Biden linked to FBI money laundering probe, according to documents obtained by Fox News, sources — per @JakeBGibson and I https://t.co/9wULmpX6s2
— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020
NEW: The FBI’s subpoena of a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden came in connection with a money laundering investigation in late 2019, according to documents obtained by Fox News and verified by multiple federal law enforcement officials who reviewed them
— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020
NEW: It is unclear, at this point, whethe investigation is ongoing or if it was directly related to Hunter Biden.
Multiple federal law enforcement officials & two govt officials,confirmed authenticity of docs, which were signed by FBI Special Agent Joshua Wilson.
— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020
The document has a “Case ID” section, which is filled in with a hand-written #: 272D-BA-3065729.
According to officials, & FBI’s website, “272” is the FBI’s classification for money laundering, while “272D” refers to “Money Laundering, Unknown SUA [Specified Unlawful Activity]
— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020
Government official described “272D” money laundering– as “transnational or blanket.”
— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020
Interesting.
But for what it’s worth, Joe Biden’s rapid response director Andrew Bates categorically denied that the Bidens were ever up to any shady business:
NEW: @AndrewBatesNC Biden campaign statement on report: https://t.co/9wULmpX6s2 pic.twitter.com/kJwHDcjEM3
— Brooke Singman (@BrookeSingman) October 22, 2020
Wait a sec … that doesn’t actually sound like a denial, does it?
This is not a denial of any aspect of the story whatsoever https://t.co/g3uJhVJ6sa
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 22, 2020
That’s a lot of words while still not denying the laptop is Hunter’s.
— BillHobson (@BillHobson1) October 22, 2020
There are no denials here. None.
— Mike Stapley (@MikeStapley4) October 22, 2020
He. He. Didnt. Deny. It.
— B-dub (@URoverdrive) October 22, 2020
He didn’t deny anything.
— NCMan77 (@Man77Nc) October 22, 2020
They’re not denying any of it. https://t.co/CpPk3FJQwp
— I did not and will not vote for him. Calm down. (@jtLOL) October 22, 2020
Nope.
I believe this is what we call in “da biz” a “Non-Denial Denial”…
— TJGoodenough 🇺🇸🇪🇸🏴🚛⚽️⚾️🏈🏀 (@T_J_Goodenough) October 22, 2020
That is a non-denial denial. Take a look at the shiny object on the other side of the room.
— Fred Steinmann (@FredSteinmann53) October 22, 2020
That’s kind of pathetic really.
— No, Seriously (@NealMowery) October 22, 2020
And exactly what we’d expect from Team Biden.