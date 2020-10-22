https://www.theblaze.com/news/ready-watch-pelosi-snaps-at-reporter-for-asking-about-serious-allegations-of-corruption-involving-joe-biden

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) showed she would not tolerate a reporter asking about new revelations involving Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during a press briefing on Thursday, when the California Democrat scolded the journalist for bringing up the topic and refused to provide an answer.

What are the details?

“Madam Speaker, the serious allegations of corruption involving Joe Biden have been raised in recent days,” a reporter began during Pelosi’s news conference, but the journalist was cut off before she could finish her question.

“I’m sorry, I’m not answering your questions, OK,” Pelosi replied, attempting to call on another reporter before waving a hand in the air, and adding, “we’re talking about the coronavirus. I don’t have all day for questions—that’s what we’re taking now.”

The journalist was inquiring about revelations that have emerged stemming from multiple New York Post reports published last week on emails purportedly found an a laptop that was allegedly owned by Hunter, suggesting that Joe Biden may have been involved with his son’s foreign business deals despite his denials of having any knowledge of them.

New text messages purportedly from 2017 were revealed on Thursday, and appear to indicate that Hunter Biden set up a business meeting between himself, his father, and representatives of a Chinese firm.

Also on Thursday, it was revealed that a man named Tony Bobulinski, who claims he is a former business partner of Hunter Biden’s, told the Post in a statement that the emails are legitimate, and that Hunter and Joe Biden were both set to profit from an agreement with a Chinese company called China Energy Co (CEFC).

“I’ve seen Vice President Biden saying he never talked to Hunter about his business,” Bobulinksi wrote. “I’ve seen firsthand that that’s not true, because it wasn’t just Hunter’s business, they said they were putting the Biden family name and its legacy on the line.”

Meanwhile, further investigations have confirmed that the FBI is in possession of the laptop in question that was owned by Hunter Biden, and Fox News reports that the FBI in 2019 reportedly subpoenaed the very same laptop in connection with a money laundering probe.

Anything else?

Thursday night also happens to be the third and final debate between Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, who has reportedly invited Bobulinski as his guest to the event in Nashville, Tennessee.

