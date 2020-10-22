https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/watch-racist-biden-supporter-scream-at-chinese-trump-supporter-you-fking-chinks/

Glenn Beck says he has proof that Joe Biden’s family owned slaves.

I believe that no one should be held accountable for the sins of their ancestors. But that is NOT what the Left is doing, or what Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are campaigning on. The Leftist cancel culture has taken aim at our entire country & founding because of our history with slavery. And they viciously dug into every corner of President Trump’s lineage to try and find anything they could call out. But do they care at all about Joe Biden’s lineage? One of the most respected genealogy firms in the country has provided me with hard evidence that Biden is a descendent of slaveowners on the Robinette side of his family. I don’t hold Biden accountable for that. But by the Left’s own track record, they should cancel him immediately. So what are the odds that they will even acknowledge this story?

GB:

The left has been pushing “cancel culture” onto Americans for years now. But, for some reason, cancel culture only cancels those of us on the right…which is why people like Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel can either use or make fun of blackface and still live to tell the tale. So, in the name of fairness, it only makes sense to point out the blatant racism that occurred in the Biden family generations ago, right? Because a new report from a famous, well-known genealogy organization shows that Joe Biden’s family owned slaves. It kind of puts Biden’s connections with segregationists and his blatantly racist comments in a whole new light, doesn’t it? Find the report and supporting documents HERE. More

Twitter jumps in:

