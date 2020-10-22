https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/watch-racist-biden-supporter-scream-at-chinese-trump-supporter-you-fking-chinks/

Glenn Beck says he has proof that Joe Biden’s family owned slaves.

I believe that no one should be held accountable for the sins of their ancestors. But that is NOT what the Left is doing, or what Joe Biden & Kamala Harris are campaigning on. The Leftist cancel culture has taken aim at our entire country & founding because of our history with slavery. And they viciously dug into every corner of President Trump’s lineage to try and find anything they could call out. But do they care at all about Joe Biden’s lineage? One of the most respected genealogy firms in the country has provided me with hard evidence that Biden is a descendent of slaveowners on the Robinette side of his family. I don’t hold Biden accountable for that. But by the Left’s own track record, they should cancel him immediately. So what are the odds that they will even acknowledge this story?

GB:

The left has been pushing “cancel culture” onto Americans for years now. But, for some reason, cancel culture only cancels those of us on the right…which is why people like Virginia Governor Ralph Northam and ABC’s Jimmy Kimmel can either use or make fun of blackface and still live to tell the tale. So, in the name of fairness, it only makes sense to point out the blatant racism that occurred in the Biden family generations ago, right? Because a new report from a famous, well-known genealogy organization shows that Joe Biden’s family owned slaves. It kind of puts Biden’s connections with segregationists and his blatantly racist comments in a whole new light, doesn’t it? Find the report and supporting documents HERE. More

Twitter jumps in:

No surprise.

Joe Biden prides himself on belonging to a “Slave State” a little too much.

There’s his buddy with him-they go way back.https://t.co/ZryYXyEsdv — RMO #Trump2020 🇺🇸 88022 FOR TRUMP!!!!🇺🇸💕 (@BlueSkyNJ) October 13, 2020

They will ignore it and the media will not mention it! — Despises Commie Clark (@chausse_g) October 13, 2020

Fair is fair, right? So, CANCEL JOE BIDEN! Wait…what’s that I hear, MSM, Democrats, Hollywood, and celebs? Crickets? Yeah, I thought so. — Wanda (@wandaoaj) October 12, 2020

That would make 100% of the ticket… — Benny Poteet (@Benny07588727) October 13, 2020

You apparently don’t understand logic nor listen to what is actually said. — WTHuston (@WTHuston) October 13, 2020

Just pointing out the utter hypocrisy of the Left. It’s always okay when Democrats do something despicable, but if a Conservative looks at you cross-eyed, they’re a RACISSSSSS — Maria Romanetti (@WriterRomana) October 13, 2020

I’m not surprised ..so frustrating and the double standards of the demorats — chrissy johnson (@chrissyej1950) October 13, 2020

Joe will be canceled November 4th — Sans Culottes (@sansculottes60) October 12, 2020

Should Joe be held responsible for his family’s history of slave owners? Should anyone? Of course not! But the truth cannot be swept under the rug. And the truth is that time and time again Joe has displayed his disdain for people of color; history and video tape do not lie. — Jackie King (@jck0514) October 12, 2020

Uh, no. “Most” are not either way. Idiot. — WTHuston (@WTHuston) October 13, 2020

n a 1977 Senate Judiciary hearing, Biden did talk about busing policies and how “unless we do something about this, my children are going to grow up in a jungle, the jungle being a racial jungle with tensions having built so high that it is going to explode at some point.” — Di (@Godlovesallofu) October 12, 2020

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

