https://pjmedia.com/election/matt-margolis/2020/10/23/watch-the-moment-joe-biden-realized-he-lost-the-debate-n1080227

Forget the polls and pundits. Joe Biden knows he lost the debate with President Trump Thursday night, and we can see the moment when he realized that he had lost:

Make no mistake about it, if you’re winning a debate, you aren’t looking at your watch, worrying about what time it is. This moment with Joe Biden is reminiscent of the disastrous moment when George H.W. Bush checked his watch during the town hall debate with then-Governor Bill Clinton and Ross Perot.

That moment defined President George H.W. Bush’s entire performance in that debate, and made him appear disinterested and out of touch, as well as uncomfortable with his debate performance.

Congratulations, Joe Biden, you showed the entire country that you know you’d lost the debate.

_____

Matt Margolis is the author of the new book Airborne: How The Liberal Media Weaponized The Coronavirus Against Donald Trump, and the bestselling book The Worst President in History: The Legacy of Barack Obama. You can follow Matt on Twitter @MattMargolis

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

