Leftist journalists are celebrating on Twitter after a volatile MSNBC propagandist cut off an interview with Trump campaign spokesperson Hogan Gidley for attempting to discuss potential voter fraud.

Director of National Intelligence (DNI) John Ratcliffe and FBI Director Christopher Wray gave a press briefing just last night about foreign actors meddling in the election in support of Joe Biden.

Liberal pundit Hallie Jackson could not contain her disdain for the president as she attempted to conduct the interview.

Hey, guys – watch Watch Hallie Jackson stuff Hogan Gidley into a locker when he starts spewing voter fraud conspiracies… pic.twitter.com/Tn9d0iaKTo — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 22, 2020

“Director Wray talked specifically about the idea that — essentially I’m paraphrasing here — there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud, that the American people should feel confident in the way that voting procedures are being conducted,” Jackson began. “Director Wray talked specifically about the idea that — essentially I’m paraphrasing here — there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud, that the American people should feel confident in the way that voting procedures are being conducted,” Jackson began.

She then asked if the president will “back off on making those claims.”

“Given this new information from Director Wray and the comments he’s now reiterating, will the president back off on making those claims?” Jackson asked. “Is that a conversation that you and the campaign are having with him?”

Instead of giving her guest time to answer, she pounced like a hyena.

Gidley began to say that “you can’t deny what you’ve seen on television and all these local markets,” referring to ballots being mailed to dead people, wrong addresses, and being found in dumpsters.

“I don’t want to have to rehash this conversation,” the increasingly aggressive pundit demanded. “I’m asking if the president is going to back off those claims. If you can’t answer that, that’s fine — we can move on. But just answer the question.”

“I’m answering the question because the fact is it does occur,” Gidley responded. “Listen, I received a ballot just the other day in my apartment —”

“You’re spreading more information that is inaccurate because there is not widespread evidence of voter fraud,” Jackson said, cutting him off again.

“Hallie, no, no, no, no, Hallie, Hallie, Hallie, don’t pretend like — your local markets, NBC affiliates are reporting on this in all types of areas across this country,” Gidley asserted.

The exchange continued until the liberal propagandist finally had enough.

“OK. I guess we’re not going to get an answer to that question then. Hogan Gidley, we’re going to leave it there,” Jackson said shortly before cutting off the interview. “We appreciate you coming on, on a day when we’re obviously looking ahead to an important evening here in this presidential race.”

Naturally, DC activists and journalists cheered and acted like her unprofessional interview was “stunning and brave.”

MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson cuts short interview with Trump spox Hogan Gidley after he peddles conspiracies about widespread voter fraud and then deflects when asked if Trump has confidence in his FBI director. “Nope, okay, I guess you’re not gonna answer that question then…” pic.twitter.com/NjzJs83cRB — Justin Baragona (@justinbaragona) October 22, 2020

Hallie Jackson is officially out of fucks. This was fantastic. pic.twitter.com/gIfUpvLeTe — DeMarcus 🛹 (@semperdiced) October 22, 2020

Hallie Jackson, and American heroine, with shade you can see through a mask. Wray of the FBI: No widespread voter fraud. @HallieJackson https://t.co/dR8iNlQOza — Chris Barron (@thechrisbarron) October 22, 2020

This woman is the truth. So rare to see someone refuse to allow their platform to be used to spread the voter fraud myth. Well done @HallieJackson! https://t.co/j5UOydIz0Y — Sherrilyn Ifill (@Sifill_LDF) October 22, 2020

