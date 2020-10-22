https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/what-nprs-managing-news-editor-issues-incredible-statement-defending-decision-to-completely-ignore-ny-posts-hunter-biden-stories/

You may have noticed that NPR hasn’t really done any stories on the New York Post’s Hunter Biden scoops (or maybe not, if you don’t think NPR’s worth reading).

Well, as it turns out, there’s a very good reason for that:

Why haven’t you seen any stories from NPR about the NY Post’s Hunter Biden story? Read more in this week’s newsletter➡️ https://t.co/CJesPgmGvo pic.twitter.com/jAi7PnpbZf — NPR Public Editor (@NPRpubliceditor) October 22, 2020

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot, just in case:

Stories that cast doubt on the integrity of Joe Biden’s campaign “are just pure distractions.”

I have a feeling this one won’t age well https://t.co/JSR8idkKbs — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 22, 2020

NPR hasn’t aged well, either, so yeah. That’s a pretty safe bet at this point.

This might be one of the most glaring examples of “they’re not even trying to hide it anymore” that we’ve ever seen.

kids-

here’s a helpful example on how to simultaneously trip over your dick while also sticking it in a blender https://t.co/eXND7wqU8e — Nino (@baldingschemer) October 22, 2020

Wouldn’t want to accidentally do some journalism. — Nandor the Relentless 2020 (@pezosaurus) October 22, 2020

This after a thousand stories about “Russia/Trump collusion”? Eff off, NPR. https://t.co/gecBF40gqJ — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) October 22, 2020

WHAT? This is so weird.

What is going on with US journalism?? https://t.co/f3fL8VyjdL — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 22, 2020

This seems rather disingenuous, if the story is fake news as most in the media seem to think it is, why not just debunk it. Should be rather simple. https://t.co/CyGvmYGQ9G — Neville Doyley 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@FormerlyCBM) October 22, 2020

This is an incredible statement. “That are not really stories.” The Joe and Hunter Biden stories are legit, with hard evidence and on the record sourcing, unlike many anonymously sourced stories we’ve seen for years NPR jumped to cover. How pathetic for so-called “journalism” https://t.co/EetDljsFhn — Katie Pavlich (@KatiePavlich) October 22, 2020

I’m so glad there is public record of the media purposely suppressing a major news story when it reflected badly on THEIR chosen candidate. Just insane. https://t.co/niGmNqO38P — Jason Buttrill (@JasonButtrill) October 22, 2020

The attitude of Democratic operatives and the elite media to the Hunter Biden story is completely indistinguishable https://t.co/1adiYTNIZ1 — Rich Lowry (@RichLowry) October 22, 2020

This is pure politicized reporting. No end run around it. Refusing to report on a story that’s on the national agenda because you’re afraid it’ll hurt Biden is malpractice. https://t.co/LbAEmMWcxB — Noam Blum (@neontaster) October 22, 2020

“We don’t want to report anything that could hurt Biden’s chances” would have been more honest and more succinct. https://t.co/51kJCdjros — Cam Edwards (@CamEdwards) October 22, 2020

No kidding.

In case you still believed NPR wasn’t full of partisan hacks: https://t.co/TBlggI14cs — Jessica O’Donnell (@heckyessica) October 22, 2020

Man. This is insane. Our news media is wholly corrupt and they don’t even care if you know it. https://t.co/5WI2jY7tjY — Leonydus Johnson (@LeonydusJohnson) October 22, 2020

NPR is most definitely corrupt. They’ve made that abundantly clear.

And they deserve to be treated accordingly.

We pay you with our taxes. We deserve to know breaking stories and decide for ourselves if they are real or not. You waste our time every day with stories about things we deem useless but we don’t get to choose. Give us the news or stop wasting our money. https://t.co/do800I6tEv — Tatjana Pasalic (@Tattytats) October 22, 2020

