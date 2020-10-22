https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/22/what-nprs-managing-news-editor-issues-incredible-statement-defending-decision-to-completely-ignore-ny-posts-hunter-biden-stories/

You may have noticed that NPR hasn’t really done any stories on the New York Post’s Hunter Biden scoops (or maybe not, if you don’t think NPR’s worth reading).

Well, as it turns out, there’s a very good reason for that:

We went ahead and grabbed a screenshot, just in case:

Stories that cast doubt on the integrity of Joe Biden’s campaign “are just pure distractions.”

NPR hasn’t aged well, either, so yeah. That’s a pretty safe bet at this point.

This might be one of the most glaring examples of “they’re not even trying to hide it anymore” that we’ve ever seen.

No kidding.

NPR is most definitely corrupt. They’ve made that abundantly clear.

And they deserve to be treated accordingly.

