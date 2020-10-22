https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/what-stahl-does-not-mention-byron-york-truth-nukes-60-minutes-journos-claim-theres-no-real-evidence-of-spying-on-trumps-2016-campaign/

As we told you earlier, President Trump ticked off CBS News by releasing his entire interview with Leslie Stahl of “60 Minutes” without any edits whatsoever. During the interview, when Trump talked about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the information it reportedly contains, Stahl insisted it “can’t be verified” and therefore her program didn’t want to go there. Trump asked why it can’t be verified, and Stahl’s reply was “because it can’t be verified” — some solid “journalisming” there.

Another topic that arose was the Obama administration spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Stahl immediately came again to the Democrats’ defense:

Byron York ripped Stahl’s attempt to discount Trump’s claim to shreds:

Other than that, “no evidence” whatsoever! *Eye roll*

