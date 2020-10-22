https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/22/what-stahl-does-not-mention-byron-york-truth-nukes-60-minutes-journos-claim-theres-no-real-evidence-of-spying-on-trumps-2016-campaign/

As we told you earlier, President Trump ticked off CBS News by releasing his entire interview with Leslie Stahl of “60 Minutes” without any edits whatsoever. During the interview, when Trump talked about Hunter Biden’s laptop and the information it reportedly contains, Stahl insisted it “can’t be verified” and therefore her program didn’t want to go there. Trump asked why it can’t be verified, and Stahl’s reply was “because it can’t be verified” — some solid “journalisming” there.

Another topic that arose was the Obama administration spying on Trump’s 2016 campaign, and Stahl immediately came again to the Democrats’ defense:

In ’60 Minutes’ interview, Trump says the Obama administration ‘spied on my campaign.’ Leslie Stahl tells him, ‘There’s no real evidence of that.’ 1/3 https://t.co/85Qze0rfdV — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 22, 2020

Byron York ripped Stahl’s attempt to discount Trump’s claim to shreds:

Trump says no, they spied on my campaign. Stahl says, ‘This is ’60 Minutes, and we can’t put on things that we can’t verify.’ Trump says ‘They spied on my campaign and they got caught.’ Stahl says, ‘No.’ 2/3 — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 22, 2020

What Stahl does not mention: Carter Page, George Papadoupoulos, Paul Manafort, Michael Flynn, ‘Azra Turk,’ Stefan Halper, the 8/30/2016 FBI briefing, the 1/6/17 ICA briefing, and more. Taken all together, by any reasonable definition, that’s spying. 3/3 End. — Byron York (@ByronYork) October 22, 2020

Other than that, “no evidence” whatsoever! *Eye roll*

THREAD. Lesley Stahl’s completely ignorant and partisan and indefensible performance in this interview is an embarrassment to journalists, while also very typical of journalists. https://t.co/pdofklEK9C — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

They really are unhinged.

Destroying their careers by ceasing to hide their bias, which has been there all along. — gwgm (@gwgmtweets) October 22, 2020

RIP leftist media. You are nothing more than stooges for a dying Democratic Party. Thank you your service.😂 pic.twitter.com/bWyRAg9NEQ — I’m Mary Poppins Y’all…😵 (@Az61Ronin) October 22, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

