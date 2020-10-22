https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/whiny-and-ignorant-at-best-mollie-hemingway-shuts-karen-tumulty-down-for-playing-the-woman-card-to-defend-lesley-stahl/

We’ve just got to laugh at the effort being made at making Lesley Stahl somehow a victim for being so obnoxious that Trump decided to air the interview unedited. What are they so worried about, people seeing how the media actually behave when they think Americans can’t see them?

And please, if you have to play the woman card you don’t have a real argument.

At all.

“You started with me. Your first statement to me is, are you ready for tough questions?” Trump says to Leslie Stahl. “That’s no way to talk, no way to talk.” Wonder what other women will think hearing veteran 60 Minutes interviewer being told “that’s no way to talk” — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 22, 2020

We’ve heard Trump say the same to male journalists.

Seriously?

*Lesley* — Karen Tumulty (@ktumulty) October 22, 2020

Trump should treat Lesley differently because she’s a woman? No.

Mollie Hemingway, another female journalist, had this to say:

I’m a woman. Because I’m not a liberal journalist, I found Stahl whiny and ignorant at best, a partisan liar at worst. And when he said this, my first thought went to whether *any member of the media* would ask a SINGLE tough question of their candidate Joe Biden. https://t.co/3dYIIpMvwI — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 22, 2020

Whiny and ignorant at best.

Partisan liar at worst.

Embrace the power of ‘and’, Mollie.

I weary of this nonsense. You can either respect women or you can run with this faux disempowerment crap, wish someone would make these people pick one. — Jon Lustig (@jonlustig) October 22, 2020

The biggest thing missing, not one damn question about the the peace that has been made the Middle East. — Jae 4 Trump (@PNWJae) October 22, 2020

This is exactly what I thought of the interview and interviewer. It wasn’t a good look for Stahl. — Trey Mays ☧ (@TreyMays) October 22, 2020

I agree Mollie. Frankly I was shocked at some of the things she said were not true when they were in fact true. I think ignorant at best AND partisan liar are both fitting. — Brenda (@BMac914) October 22, 2020

Since when are women supposed to be so fragile that they can’t take being challenged?! I’m so confused. Either we are supposed to be treated equally or we aren’t! — Nicole Carter (@NDDC072917) October 22, 2020

I thought she came across as argumentative and ignorant. — Ann McWhirt (@tweetnheart) October 22, 2020

Like most other journalists when dealing with Trump.

Yup.

