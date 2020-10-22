https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/22/whiny-and-ignorant-at-best-mollie-hemingway-shuts-karen-tumulty-down-for-playing-the-woman-card-to-defend-lesley-stahl/

We’ve just got to laugh at the effort being made at making Lesley Stahl somehow a victim for being so obnoxious that Trump decided to air the interview unedited. What are they so worried about, people seeing how the media actually behave when they think Americans can’t see them?

And please, if you have to play the woman card you don’t have a real argument.

At all.

We’ve heard Trump say the same to male journalists.

Seriously?

Trump should treat Lesley differently because she’s a woman? No.

Mollie Hemingway, another female journalist, had this to say:

Whiny and ignorant at best.

Partisan liar at worst.

Embrace the power of ‘and’, Mollie.

Like most other journalists when dealing with Trump.

Yup.

***

Related:

MUH RUSSIA! Richard Grenell BUSTS Biden spox who’s already doing damage control around Hunter and tonight’s debate

‘Additional 10% provided to Hunter for the ‘big guy”: Separate docs detail Biden family links to Chinese business deal and YIKES

‘Hunter Biden is partnered with the Chinese state’: Blue-check thread on Biden activities in China looks a LOT like a smoking gun

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...