Tony Bobulinski

Hunter Biden’s associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski held an impromptu presser on Thursday evening.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski confirmed the Hunter Biden emails were authentic and said the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals.

Bobulinski revealed that he was introduced to “the Big Guy” AKA Joe Biden and was told about Biden crime family’s influence peddling business with the communist Chinese.

Tony Bobulinski confirmed that he was warned by his business partner never to mention Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s shady business dealings because the Bidens (Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden) were paranoid people would find out.

Bobulinski is cooperating with senate investigators and provided documents related to his business dealings with the Biden crime family to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee.

Bobulinski is also cooperating with the FBI and announced that he will turn his electronic devices and records of business dealings with Hunter and Jim Biden (Joe’s brother) over to the bureau.

After Bobulinski finished his short presser, he said he would not be taking any questions.

A hostile reporter shouted to him, “Who paid for you to be here?! Who paid for your expenses to be here?!”

As usual, the media refuses to concentrate on the contents of the explosive emails and messages and attacks the messenger.

Tony Bobulinski will be joining President Trump tonight at the debate as a special guest.

Bobulinski said he paid for his own travel expenses to the debate in Nashville.

