https://babylonbee.com/news/with-mic-muted-trump-to-correct-biden-using-presidential-text-alert-system/

NASHVILLE, TN—The Commission on Presidential Debates has determined that for the 2nd and final debate that microphones will be muted while the other candidate is speaking. Unable to call out and correct Joe Biden while muted, President Trump took action and sent out a series of responses using Twitter.

This immediately caused a stir. “Hey! What kind of malarkey is this?” said Joe Biden as he saw the president firing off tweets during his response. “You can’t do that! I’m in the middle of my response, Jack.”

“WRONG! I’m the President. I can tweet as much as I want to!” the president responded on Twitter. “By the way, Sleepy Joe is a joke and his son Hunter is a total disaster!”

“Let’s just keep going, Joe,” said moderator Kristen Welker as she tried to salvage the debate. “You were just talking abou-“

“Will you just shut up man?!” interrupted Joe Biden turning towards Trump in a sudden outburst.

“I’m not saying anything. I’m muted- remember, Joe?” the President tweeted. “You probably don’t just like you can’t remember all of your corrupt dealings with Ukraine and China!”

“That’s it, bucko, it’s time for you to put down the phone and take this outside like real men,” Biden said, lunging towards the President.

Fortunately, Trump’s secret service members and Biden’s handlers pulled the two apart before either could do anything. The debate was promptly ended, and the candidates were returned home.

At publishing time, Trump sent out a final tweet stating, “Thank you all for supporting your favorite President and unanimously decided debate winner! Beijing Biden is BIG MAD and never even stood a chance! MAGA!”

Previous Article Tampa Bay Rays Thrilled To Be Playing In Front Of Such A Large Crowd

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

