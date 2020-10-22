https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/wj-live-mcsally-says-todays-leftist-candidates-like-trojan-horses/

Full Episode Details

Description:

Sen. Martha McSally talks about Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s confirmation hearing, Big Tech’s overreach and the importance of Senate races in battleground states.

In this episode:

1:17 — What does the Senate race in Arizona look like?

10:21 — Should Amy Coney Barrett be confirmed?

17:19 — Has Big Tech finally overstepped by censoring the New York Post’s reports on hunter Biden emails?

Relevant sources:

Mark Kelly’s deputy press secretary calls cops “worthless f—ing pigs” | The Western Journal

Mark Kelly has financial ties to China | The Western Journal

Mark Kelly campaign workers reportedly admit Kelly isn’t sharing “full extent” of anti-gun views | Project Veritas

“WJ Live” co-hosts talk about Slate calling Amy Coney Barrett a “shameless, cynical careerist” | The Western Journal

Emails obtained by the New York Post reportedly reveal Hunter Biden introduced his father to a Ukrainian businessman | New York Post

Twitter bans users from posting the New York Post story about Hunter Biden | The Western Journal

Senate Judiciary Committee announces action against Twitter | The Western Journal

Hunter Biden’s business partner breaks silence | The Western Journal

