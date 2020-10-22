https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-hunter-biden-possession-large-2-8-carat-ccp-diamond-now-missing-china-energy-tycoon/

During his dealings with the Chinese Communist regime Hunter Biden was given a 2.8-carat jewel from Ye Jianming, then the chairman of CEFC China Energy Company.

In court filings the diamond was estimated to be worth $80,000. Hunter claimed it was worth $10,000.

Ye Jianming later disappeared.

The Bannon War Room on Thursday night released photos of the alleged Hunter Biden diamond.

Hunter told the New Yorker he got rid of the diamond?

The diamond listed in police custody was listed as 3.1 carat.

TRENDING: BREAKING: Hunter Biden’s Former Business Partner in China Scheme, Tony Bobulinski, Who Just Flipped — Will Be Trump’s Special Guest at Final Debate

The New York Post reported:

The lawyers in Hunter Biden’s divorce case sparred over his alleged possession of a large diamond given to him by a since-vanished Chinese energy tycoon, emails obtained by The Post reveal. The correspondence shows a lawyer for Hunter’s then-wife, Kathleen Buhle, demanding information about the gem in an email with the subject line “Biden – Urgent” and an importance level of “High.” “Hunter is in possession of a large and extremely valuable diamond,” lawyer Rebekah Sullivan wrote on Feb. 17, 2017. “Please provide proof that the diamond has been placed in a safety deposit box – accessible only by both parties together – by noon tomorrow or we will have no choice but to ask the court, on an emergency basis, to enjoin his further dissipation of assets, including the diamond.” Biden’s lawyer, Sarah Mancinelli, forwarded the email to him, along with a note saying, “Can you tell me what this about and allow me to reassure them there is no issue here?” In a second email chain, Mancinelli forwarded a follow-up message in which Buhle’s lawyer demanded a “complete explanation, as soon as possible” regarding the diamond’s whereabouts.

Read the rest here.

Oh… And the Clintons accepted up to $100,000 from Hunter Biden’s Chinese energy firm.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

