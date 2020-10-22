https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/wow-fake-news-media-cnn-msnbci-others-totally-ignore-historic-bobulinski-press-conference-biden-family-corruption/

On Thursday night former Biden Crime Family associate Tony Bobulinski held a pre-debate press conference in Nashville, Tennessee.

In his 6 minute press conference Bobulinski admitted:

** He worked closely with Hunter Biden on their Sino-hawk deal with the CCP

** Tony met with Joe Biden for a half hour to discuss the deal with the Chinese

** Joe Biden was FULLY AWARE of the family business of using his name and position for influence and pay-for-play schemes

** Bobulinski will meet with Senate investigators on Friday.

And Tony Bobulinski will be a guest of President Donald Trump at tonight’s final debate with Joe Biden.

For the record — FOX News aired the Bobulinski press conference live.

The major media did not air the presser.

CNN—

MSNBC —



