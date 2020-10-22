https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/can-pay-now-pay-later-joe-biden-lectures-ukrainian-president-lawmakers-2015-speech-economics-video/

In July, 2015 then Vice President Joe Biden told then Ukrainian Prime Minister Yatsenyuk, in front of a room of businessmen and government officials, “You can pay me now or pay me later.”



Joe Biden delivered his remarks on July 13, 2015 at the plenary session of the US-Ukraine Business Forum at the US Chamber of Commerce.

Joe Biden was preaching to Ukrainian leaders about “economically secure and sound” — while his family was taking a million a year from their energy sector!

During his presentation Joe Biden warned Ukrainian leaders.

Joe Biden: “If you do what I believe you will, your country will owe you, Europe will owe you, and we will owe you. Because the accumulative impact of Ukraine, economically secure and sound, will have a profound impact. The ambassador has heard me say many times when I’ve pushed for these loan guarantees, it’s a matter of pay me now or pay me later. A matter of pay me now or pay me later. So folks, all of you in this room, the business elite of this country have an opportunity, which is the only basis on which you should make a decision.”

This was after his son Hunter Biden had been collecting monthly checks of $83,000 for over a year from the Ukrainian Burisma energy company.

This man is so crooked he gives Hillary a run for her money!

You thought “fire the prosecutor” was a shakedown? Watch this. July, 2015. Joe Biden speaking directly to then Ukrainian Prime Minister Yatsenyuk, in front of a room of businessmen and government officials. Easiest Trump campaign ad ever. pic.twitter.com/cpOGmTh3l6 — Michael Moore (@mbracemoore) October 21, 2020

