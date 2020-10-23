https://www.rushlimbaugh.com/daily/2020/10/23/a-15-year-old-rush-revere-and-hillsdale-scholar/
RUSH: Here’s next, Cooper in Virginia Beach. Great to have you with us, sir. Hello.
CALLER: Hi. I just want to let you know you’re in all of our prayers.
RUSH: I appreciate it. Thank you thank you very much, sir.
CALLER: So, one, I wanted to comment about — on Tuesday, you’re talking about the flyovers and the feeling it gave you, and I just agree with that so much, especially since my dad flew demos. So it’s an amazing thing to watch, and it’s really important because they use it for recruiting and flight training. So it plays a bigger role than really anyone realizes, and it’s really interesting to watch them as well. It’s a cool experience.
RUSH: Okay. Thanks very much. I appreciate that.
CALLER: And then also, I really want to thank you for writing the Rush Revere books because they played such a big role in my life, and —
RUSH: No kidding!
CALLER: Yeah. They got me interested in history. So I took the Hillsdale classes because of your recommendations.
RUSH: No kidding! That’s cool. How old are you now?
CALLER: I’m 15. I just turned 15 in October.
RUSH: You’re 15. Well, then you’ve been reading the Revere books not that long ago.
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: Well, this is really… This is gratifying to learn that they meant that much to you, and that that inspired you to go ahead and take some Hillsdale courses.
CALLER: Yeah. I mean, when you released your American Revolution, my father was actually deployed during that. So that was really influential looking, ’cause of the correlation it had.
RUSH: Wow. Well, that’s… You made my day. I just can’t thank you enough. What —
CALLER: Thank you.
RUSH: So 15. You’re in high school?
CALLER: Yes, sir.
RUSH: Are you in school now? Are you actually going to school? Or you virtual?
CALLER: I’m virtual, actually. I’m in class, but we got out early. So I was able to call.
RUSH: Well, that’s terrific. I tell you, I want you to hold on out there, Cooper, because we have some stuff that we want to send from you Revere’s neighborhood, and we’ll get it out as soon as we can, but we need your address to do it. So Mr. Snerdley will be picking up the phone any moment here, and we will be happy to get some stuff out to you. This is great.