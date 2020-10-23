https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/alert-the-left-is-coming-from-christian-schools/
About The Author
Related Posts
Jay Inslee allowed foreign scam artists to steal hundreds of millions from WA taxpayers…
October 8, 2020
Bald eagle attacks (and destroys) government drone…
August 14, 2020
DOJ press release…
October 5, 2020
List of every important official who says The Atlantic is full of shite…
September 9, 2020
270 To Win Countdown
Subscribe to Clarion News
Treat yourself to current Conservative News and Commentary conveniently delivered all in one site, right to your computer doorstep.
Privacy & Cookies: This site uses cookies. By continuing to use this website, you agree to their use.
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy
To find out more, including how to control cookies, see here: Cookie Policy