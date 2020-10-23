http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/l4ZmjoKaiB4/

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) complained after President Trump referred to her as “AOC” during Thursday’s presidential debate, concluding that it is a form of disrespect that “women notice.”

“I wonder if Republicans understand how much they advertise their disrespect of women in debates when they consistently call women members of Congress by nicknames or first names while using titles & last names when referring to men of = stature,” Ocasio-Cortez said, adding, “Women notice. It conveys a lot.”

In a follow-up tweet, the New York lawmaker clarified that she is not offended by the nickname itself. Rather, she takes issue with politicians who “don’t know her like that,” using the name given to her by the “community & the people”:

AOC is a name given to me by community & the people. Y’all can call me AOC. Government colleagues referring to each other in a public or professional context (aka who don’t know me like that) should refer to their peers as “Congresswoman,” “Representative,”etc. Basic respect 101 — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

Trump mentioned Ocasio-Cortez during a climate change portion of the debate.

“If you look at what he wants to do, you know if you look at his plan, you know, you know who developed it? AOC+3,” he said.

He continued:

They know nothing about the climate. I mean, she’s got a good line of stuff, but she knows nothing about the climate. And they’re all hopping through hoops for AOC+3. Look, they’re real play costs $100 trillion. If we had the best year in the history of our country for 100 years, we would not even come close to a number like that. When he says buildings, they want to take buildings down because they want to make bigger windows into smaller windows. As far as they’re concerned, if you had no window it would be a lovely thing. This is the craziest plan that anybody has ever seen. And this wasn’t done by smart people. This wasn’t done by anybody. Frankly, I don’t even know how it can be good politically. They want to spend $100 trillion. That’s their real number. He’s trying to say it was six. It’s $100 trillion. They want to knock down buildings and build new buildings with little tiny, small windows and many other things. And many other things.

“It’s actually AOC plus 115 because that’s how many House and Senate members have cosponsored the most ambitious climate legislation in American history,” the freshman lawmaker responded:

It’s actually AOC plus 115 because that’s how many House and Senate members have cosponsored the most ambitious climate legislation in American history. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 23, 2020

She issued a similar complaint regarding her nickname after Vice President Mike Pence referred to her as AOC during the vice presidential debate:

For the record @Mike_Pence, it’s Congresswoman Ocasio-Cortez to you. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) October 8, 2020

The progressive ringleader recently streamed on Twitch and told gamers, “Oh yeah, you guys can call me AOC. Mike Pence can’t call me AOC”:

The best moments from @AOC‘s Among Us stream on @Twitch last night. pic.twitter.com/13dGGgeWTF — The Recount (@therecount) October 21, 2020

Notably, Ocasio-Cortez uses her AOC moniker on her social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram. Meanwhile, her fellow “Squad” member Ayanna Pressley frequently refers to President Trump as the “occupant” of the White House.

