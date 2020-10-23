https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/and-they-make-fun-of-trump-lots-and-lots-and-lots-of-blue-check-libs-dont-know-what-a-coyote-is-and-lol-screenshots/

Maybe if libs took a moment to educate themselves a little they wouldn’t be so miserable all of the time.

They seriously didn’t know what a coyote was.

Unreal.

Our favorite is Nancy Lyons (with her pronouns in her handle) making a joke about coyotes grabbing babies pretending Trump is the stupid one. Good times.

It is impressively bad.

You know, we would say we’re shocked too but after covering so many of these people for years … nope.

Again, nope.

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

No offense to any bag of water actually reading this.

All they know is ‘orange man bad’ and something about kids in cages.

If only we were joking.

***

Related:

She’s not owned! She’s NOT! Georgia Dem Rep who didn’t know what a ‘coyote’ was DOUBLES down and LOL

MALARKEY! Media trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden after his comments on closing the oil industry just makes him look WORSE

‘Whiny and ignorant at BEST’: Mollie Hemingway SHUTS Karen Tumulty down for playing the ‘woman card’ to defend Lesley Stahl

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...