https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/and-they-make-fun-of-trump-lots-and-lots-and-lots-of-blue-check-libs-dont-know-what-a-coyote-is-and-lol-screenshots/

Maybe if libs took a moment to educate themselves a little they wouldn’t be so miserable all of the time.

They seriously didn’t know what a coyote was.

Unreal.

Tonight on blue checkmark twitter, they don’t know what coyotes are. (This isn’t even half of all I found 🥴) pic.twitter.com/Jsh57jSBb1 — Sophia Narwitz (@SophNar0747) October 23, 2020

Our favorite is Nancy Lyons (with her pronouns in her handle) making a joke about coyotes grabbing babies pretending Trump is the stupid one. Good times.

This is the most stunning and aggressive display of ignorance I can remember. Holy flapjacks, this isn’t some niche term, how do so many people end of this ignorant? — Phil (@philllosoraptor) October 23, 2020

It is impressively bad.

I am shocked… SHOCKED… by this level of ignorance. I can’t even add the “well, not that shocked” part. I’m used to all the full semi automatic 500 rounds per clip per second crap, but this… This just reveals a whole new level of ignorance that truly knows no bounds. — Jay Of The J (@ToLearned) October 23, 2020

You know, we would say we’re shocked too but after covering so many of these people for years … nope.

In a way, you kinda gotta give them a little credit for actually knowing there is an animal named coyote. pic.twitter.com/yljpOFGqL0 — Janey Mack (@JaneyMackWriter) October 23, 2020

Did you think the left has the slightest clue what goes on near the border other than Orange man bad? — Misfit410 (@Misfit410) October 23, 2020

Again, nope.

Found a picture of the US navy seals. pic.twitter.com/DqYZ0XvB5i — Kayla Mckenzie (@KaylaMc14993830) October 23, 2020

HA HA HA HA HA HA HA

These folks are blue check influencers and want to lecture you on being educated and informed. Dumb as a bag of water. — HillJack (@Hilljack) October 23, 2020

No offense to any bag of water actually reading this.

Now they will claim they were mocking Trump. 🤔 — Mr. International 🇺🇲 (@SSA_WorldWide) October 23, 2020

It shows how well they really know about what’s going on at the border… — BadgerJer (@BadgerJer) October 23, 2020

All they know is ‘orange man bad’ and something about kids in cages.

If only we were joking.

***

Related:

She’s not owned! She’s NOT! Georgia Dem Rep who didn’t know what a ‘coyote’ was DOUBLES down and LOL

MALARKEY! Media trying to protect Sleepy Joe Biden after his comments on closing the oil industry just makes him look WORSE

‘Whiny and ignorant at BEST’: Mollie Hemingway SHUTS Karen Tumulty down for playing the ‘woman card’ to defend Lesley Stahl

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

