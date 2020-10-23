https://www.theblaze.com/news/15000-worshippers-expected-dc-worship-protest

Approximately 15,000 people are expected to descend on Washington, D.C., Sunday for a protest titled “Let Us Worship.”

The demonstration is against restrictions on religious gatherings amid the COVID-19 pandemic and will be hosted by Sean Feucht, a Republican congressional candidate-turned-evangelical musician who has been traveling across the country to encourage worship.

What are the details?

According to a Thursday report from

NBC News, the worshippers are set to gather at the National Mall for Feucht’s 45th — and final — stop in his “Let Us Worship” tour.

Feucht has been traveling across the United States for the last several months, performing and protesting against restrictions on church gatherings.

The event will reportedly include “prayer, singing, and mass baptisms.”

In September, Feucht said that the protests are especially important amid the COVID-19 pandemic, because “God is moving, and our nation needs it now more than ever in my lifetime.”

“[I]n major cities across America, godless politicians are adopting tactics that more closely resemble those of jihadist ayatollahs than men and women who are sworn to uphold the rule of law,” he added according to the outlet.

The outlet obtained Feucht’s event permit, which includes a coronavirus mitigation plan including masks and gloves for crew and various options for sanitization measures.

“As with all permit applications, we discussed a COVID-19 mitigation plan with the event organizers, but that plan is not a requirement or condition of the permit,” Mike Litterst, chief of communications for the National Mall and Memorial Parks, told Newsweek. “While the National Park Service strongly encourages social distancing, the use of face coverings and other measures to prevent the spread of infectious diseases, we will not require nor enforce their use.”

Feucht shared a teaser for the event on his Twitter page, captioning it, “5 DAYS[.]”

