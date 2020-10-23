https://bongino.com/biden-calls-for-citizenship-for-11-million-illegals/

If Joe Biden is elected President, he’s assured us that he’ll completely dismantle the foundation upon which President Donald Trump built his 2016 campaign; common sense immigration policy.

Biden has released two immigration plans so far. The first would reverse the Trump administration’s current policies, while the second would create a pathway to citizenship.

“I’ll be president of the United States, not vice president of the United States,” Biden said. “The fact is I’ve made it very clear within 100 days, I’m going to send to the United States Congress a pathway to citizenship for over 11 million undocumented people.” The estimate that there are 11 million illegal immigrants in the U.S. (representing over 3% of the total population) is on the conservative end. A study from the Yale School of Management estimates that the true illegal population could exceed 22 million.

Biden added that on DACA, ” they’re going to be immediately certified again to be able to stay in this country and put on a path to citizenship.”

Amnesty isn’t a solution – it’s an invitation to more illegal immigration.

As I documented elsewhere, we already know what amnesty will do to rates of illegal immigration because in 1986 Congress passed (and Ronald Reagan signed) so-called comprehensive immigration reform (that couldn’t have been all that comprehensive because politicians are still calling for the “comprehensive reform” today). That reform included legalizing most illegal immigrants that had been in the U.S. prior to 1982. The newly legalized immigrants were at least prevented from receiving most types of federal welfare and were eligible for citizenship after five years of lawful permanent residency.

Resulting from the amnesty, 2.7 million illegal immigrants (of 3.2 million total) were given lawful permanent resident status. The overall illegal immigrant population has since ballooned to at least 11 million today, or nearly four times the 1986 peak, despite eventually legalizing 84% of illegals that were in the country at the time as a result of the amnesty. If we were to legalize all current illegals, we’d be debating another amnesty in another couple of decades because we’ll just attract more people banking on an eventual amnesty. It creates a positive feedback loop that guarantees the problem will never be solved.

That’s even visible in the case of the 1986 amnesty before it could take effect, as apprehensions on the southern border (a proxy for illegal crossings) increased until hitting a record high in 1986, which had only been eclipsed in one year since. In other words, illegals began rushing the border ahead of the 1986 amnesty’s passage, even though it would only apply to illegals who entered the country prior to 1982. Even they were smart enough to know our government wasn’t capable of enforcing the criteria they created.

Beginning in 1993, those illegals turned “lawful residents” could begin applying for citizenship. The Clinton administration launched “Citizenship USA” in 1995 to speed up the processing of applications for legal status for illegals, and a 2000 review by the Inspector General of the Department of Justice found the program “rife with fraud.” One sample of 7,000 applicants found evidence of fraud in 462, or 6.6% of applications. To quote the report; “evidence of fraud was not adequately explored and, in some instances, was completely disregarded.”

The Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) also failed to provide background checks for nearly a fifth of immigrants and didn’t enforce the English-language requirement for citizenship. Interviews to determine whether illegals had good moral character lasted about five minutes per applicant.

So, that was a trainwreck, and that “only” applied to 2.7 million illegal immigrants. Can you imagine the disaster if they tried with eleven million?

Hopefully we won’t have to – but we all know how badly Democrats want an additional 11 million votes.

