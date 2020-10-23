https://www.dailywire.com/news/biden-campaign-tries-to-walk-back-his-remark-about-oil-industry-then-he-gives-another-confusing-remark

The Biden campaign tried to walk back remarks given by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden during the debate on Thursday night only to have Biden appear to again make more confusing remarks.

“I would transition from the oil industry, yes,” Biden said. “It’s a big statement because the oil industry pollutes significantly. … It has to be replaced by renewable energy over time.”

When President @realDonaldTrump asks Joe Biden if he would close down the oil industry, Biden responds, “yes”https://t.co/WJrgQBxIi6 pic.twitter.com/EwZJlmTAWP — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2020

Following the debate, Biden Deputy Campaign Manager and Communications Director Kate Bedingfield tried to “clarify” Biden’s remarks, according to Washington Post reporter Annie Linskey.

Linskey tweeted: “Biden’s team seeks to clarify Biden’s remarks on the oil industry, with @KBeds saying that Biden was referring to ending oil subsidies.”

Bloomberg reporter Ari Natter tweeted out post-debate remarks from Biden on the issue, which appeared to again add confusion to the matter.

“They’re not going to lose their jobs. A lot more jobs are going to be created in other industries,” Biden said. “Eventually we’re going to have to go to all — we’re not going to be able to get rid of fossil fuels, getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels. But we’re not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.”

More post-debate remarks from Biden on his comments on oil: “Eventually we’re going to have to go to all — we’re not going to be able to get rid of fossil fuels, getting rid of the subsidies for fossil fuels. “But we’re not going to get rid of fossil fuels for a long time.” — Ari Natter (@AriNatter) October 23, 2020

