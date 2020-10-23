https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-checks-watch-debate-rages/

By Mary Margaret Olohan

Daily Caller News Foundation

Presidential candidate Joe Biden visibly checked his watch during Thursday night’s presidential debate.

As moderator Kristen Welker began to ask the candidates a question about climate change, Biden shifted his shirt sleeve up and checked his watch for a moment.

Twitter users compared the move to a similar moment in 1992 when former President George Bush Sr. checked his own watch during a debate with former President Bill Clinton and Texas billionaire Ross Perot. When Bush checked his watch, the move was criticized as demonstrating impatience with the debate.

“Was I glad when the damn thing was over?” Bush later said to PBS Newshour‘s Jim Lehrer. “Yeah.”

“Why did Joe Biden just check his watch,” asked Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar.

This story originally was published by the Daily Caller News Foundation.

