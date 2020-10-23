https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-claims-u-s-good-relationship-hitler/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Former vice-president Joe Biden said during the final presidential debate Tuesday night that the United States had a “good relationship with Hitler” during a conversation about diplomacy with North Korea.

“We had a good relationship with Hitler before he, in fact, invaded Europe, the rest of Europe,” Biden told Trump after the president mentioned the good relationship he has with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un. “Come on.”

Many conservatives promptly criticized Biden on Twitter, including by conservative radio host Mark Levin.

“Did Joe Biden just say we have a good relationship with Hitler at one point?” Levin tweeted. “No we did not, Joe.”

