The final count in the 2020 presidential election may not even be done on Nov. 5 when Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is expected to participate in a deposition for a lawsuit along with his campaign manager, Kate Bedingfield.

The lawsuit by former federal prosecutor Larry Klayman, the founder of Judicial Watch and Freedom Watch, against Joe Biden, his 2020 campaign, Hunter Biden and others accusing them of interfering with his Freedom Watch YouTube channel.

The case, in the 15th Judicial Circuit in Palm Beach, seeks damages of up to $75,000 for YouTube’s suspension of his channel “as a result of undue and illegal political and other pressure and veiled threats from and exerted by defendants, each and every one of them, working together in concert, jointly and severally.”

The complaint explains the suspension was due to criticism by Klayman of the Bidens “regarding their apparent Ukrainian bribery scandal.”

He said in a weekly Radio America show, “Special Prosecutor with Larry Klayman,” that the Bidens would be brought before a citizens grand jury.

According to the complaint, legal counsel for YouTube “neither directly nor explicitly denied” Klayman’s assertion that the suspension was due to his assertions about the Bidens, “thereby confirming, validating and effectively admitting it.”

Klayman said it’s part of a pattern of behavior. He cited the Biden campaign’s criticism of the New York Times for publishing an op-ed by investigative journalist Peter Schweizer titled “What Hunter Biden Did Was Legal – And That’s The Problem.”

Klayman noted Bedingfield wrote a “threatening letter to the New York Times.

“Are you truly blind to what you got wrong in 2016, or are you deliberately continuing policies that distort reality for the sake of controversy and the clicks that accompany it?” she wrote.

Klayman has filed with the court notices of the depositions of Biden and Bedingfield, “who are alleged to have tortiously and illegally interfered with the YouTube channel of FreedomWatch.”

Klayman said: “As a result of this alleged interference, Google/YouTube, attempting to curry favor with Biden and his campaign, removed all of Klayman’s and his public interest group’s YouTube postings for the last many years. Only after Klayman threatened Google/YouTube through its attorney at Williams & Connolly, also the law firm of the Clintons, with suit, were the postings restored. However, damage to Mr. Klayman’s personal and professional reputations had already occurred.

“It’s time for someone to hold Biden accountable not just for his complicity in the crimes committed by Hunter Biden, but also to rein in the social media companies. We at Freedom Watch are doing just that! Clearly, AG Bill Barr’s Justice Department lacks the courage to take strong action,” Klayman said.

Previously, he and Freedom Watch, on behalf of client Laura Loomer, launched a class action antitrust lawsuit against Google/YouTube and other big tech companies, which is headed to the Supreme Court.

Klayman’s lifelong battle against “the seedy underbelly of Washington” is chronicled in his book “Whores: Why and How I Came to Fight the Establishment.”

He previously has taken to court Bill and Hillary Clinton, George W. Bush, Dick Cheney and foreign leaders such as Fidel Castro, Chavez and Mahmoud Ahmadinejad.

His battles against corruption in the Clinton administration became so well-known that a character in the hit TV series “West Wing,” Harry Klaypool, was based on him.

