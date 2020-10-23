https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/biden-rated-wrong-claim-obamacare-didnt-eliminate-private-insurance-policies/

(WASHINGTON EXAMINER) — Joe Biden took a Thursday night presidential debate answer a step too far when responding to President Trump’s claim that Biden’s health care plan would eliminate private insurance.

“The idea I want to eliminate private insurance — not one person with private insurance would lose their health insurance under my plan,” said the former vice president. “Nor did they under Obamacare. They did not lose their insurance unless they chose [that] they wanted to go to something else.”

That is incorrect. Millions of policyholders with plans in the individual health insurance market saw their plans canceled in 2013 because they did not comply with Obamacare regulations. The policyholders did not choose to cancel their plans.

Read the full story ›

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

