Apologies for recycling this tired lawyer joke, but it popped into my head after last night’s debate. And with good reason. Biden lied repeatedly throughout the affair.

Scott has pointed to three of Biden’s major lies. Biden claimed has never opposed fracking. That’s not true. Even CNN’s fact checker said so.

Biden also asserted that not a single person lost his private health insurance under Obamacare. That’s not true. As Scott points out, Politifact named Obama’s promise that “if you like your health plan, you can keep it” the lie of the year in 2013.

President Obama apologized for saying this. Yet, there was Joe Biden regurgitating the lie last night. He must figure (1) the American people have short memories and (2) the mainstream media won’t refresh them.

Lie number three is Biden’s claim that he didn’t condemn Trump’s shutdown of travel from China in January as “xenophobic.” Biden’s denial is not true. Biden accused Trump of “xenophobic fear mongering” for banning travel from China.

Biden’s lying did not stop with these three whoppers. In fact, it commenced with the third sentence out of Biden’s mouth last night. He claimed that Trump said the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic would end by Easter. Trump did not.

The president expressed his hope that the country could reopen by Easter. However, he never said we’d be able to reopen then, must less that the pandemic would end at that time.

By the way, the second sentence out of Biden’s mouth was that, in dealing with the virus, he would look to the scientists. However, in the Winter of this year, the “scientists” and other key advisers on Biden’s team were saying that the coronavirus was nothing much to worry about.

Here’s another Biden lie from last night: “There is no evidence that when you raise the minimum wage, businesses go out of business; that is simply not true.” Actually, there is plenty of such evidence. This article in the Washington Post cites some of it.

Biden lied when he asserted:

There are 50 former national intelligence folks who said what he’s accusing me of [regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings and Joe Biden’s enrichment therefrom) is a Russian plant. Five former heads of the CIA — both parties — say what he’s saying is a bunch of garbage. Nobody believes it except him and his good friend Rudy Giuliani.

John Brennan, himself a liar, would probably say anything Biden asked him to. However, neither Brennan, nor any other former CIA director, nor any former national intelligence official has publicly made the statement Biden attributed to them.

In fact, they have disavowed Biden’s claim. Their letter says:

We want to emphasize that we do not know if the emails, provided to the New York Post by President Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, are genuine or not and that we do not have evidence of Russian involvement. [But] there are a number of factors that make us suspicious of Russian involvement.

(Emphasis added)

At this point, no serious doubt exists that the documents are, indeed, genuine. Even Joe Biden’s denial last night was of the non-denial variety. But his non-denial denial contained a lie.

This takes a special kind of liar.

Biden claimed he never took any money from a foreign country. But texts from one of Hunter Biden’s associates show that Joe was due a 10 percent share of the money from a deal Hunter was arranging. And Hunter complained to his daughter that he had to kick back half of his “salary” — the money he made peddling his Joe’s influence and name — to “Pop.”

Biden told a half truth when he denied calling the criminals he targeted in his 1990s crime bill (a disproportionate share of whom were Black) “super predators.” He called them predators. It was Hillary Clinton who called them super predators.

Americans are deluding themselves if they believe we would get an upgrade in presidential honesty were Joe Biden to be elected.

