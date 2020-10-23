https://www.theblaze.com/news/biggest-lie-of-the-night-biden-says-no-one-lost-their-health-insurance-under-obamacare

Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden told a brazen lie about Obamacare Thursday evening during the final presidential debate in Nashville, Tennessee, claiming that no one lost their private health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act.

President Donald Trump attacked Biden’s health care plan, accusing the Democratic nominee’s plan of being “socialized medicine” that would terminate “180 million” private insurance plans.

In response, Biden said that if the Supreme Court declares Obamacare unconstitutional he will pass new health care legislation “with a public option.” He declared his support for private health insurance, arguing that a public option would increase competition by giving private health insurance plans something to compete against.

Then he told a whopper.

“The reason why I had such a fight with 20 candidates for the nomination was I support private insurance,” Biden said. “Not one single person with private insurance would lose their insurance under my plan, nor did they under Obamacare. They did not lose their insurance unless they chose they wanted to go to something else.”

Biden’s claim is demonstrably false. After the Affordable Care Act took effect in 2013, more than 5 million Americans received cancellation letters from their insurance companies, informing them that the health insurance plans they had did not meet the standards of Obamacare.

President Obama’s promise that “if you like your health care pan, you can keep your health care plan” was rated as PolitiFact’s Lie of the Year in 2013.

“So this fall, as cancellation letters were going out to approximately 4 million Americans, the public realized Obama’s breezy assurances were wrong,” Politifact wrote.

In fact, NBC News reported in 2013 that the Obama administration knew that millions of Americans would lose their health insurance under Obamacare. While the Affordable Care Act had a provision that allowed for some health insurance polices to be “grandfathered” in, meaning consumers could keep their plans even if they didn’t meet the essential benefits mandates required by Obamacare, the provision was written so narrowly that many of the plans didn’t qualify.

At the debate, Biden promised that his plan to expand Obamacare with a public option would also reduce insurance premiums. But the Obama administration made similar claims about Obamacare, and the truth was that Obamacare significantly increased health insurance premiums by as much as 24.4% beyond what they would have been if costs rose naturally, according to one study.

Many individuals who remember having their insurance plans cancelled spoke out on social media.

(H/T: Washington Free Beacon)

