https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevenehrlich/2020/10/22/bitcoin-breakout-eat-my-dust-amazon-apple-facebook-and-google/#2148a1294610

PARIS, FRANCE – FEBRUARY 12: In this photo illustration, a visual representation of the digital … [+] Cryptocurrency, Bitcoin is displayed in front of the Bitcoin course’s graph on February 12, 2020 in Paris, France. The price of Bitcoin is rising and has once again passed above the very symbolic bar of 10,000 US dollars. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Bitcoin is on the move again. Priced just above $13,000, it is up 80% on the year, which is outpacing the year-to-date returns from leading equity performers in the S&P 500 including most of the infamous FAANG members. In fact, it has recently surpassed mighty Amazon.

Bitcoin YTD performance compared to leading technology stocks

TradingView

Looking broadly at leading market indices, bitcoin’s performance this year is even more impressive. It is almost tripling the Nasdaq 100, which is up 32%. Additionally, it is outperforming the S&P 500 by 1600%, while the DJIA remains in negative territory.

Bitcoin YTD performance compared to leading indices

TradingView

So, what is behind this recent surge? The catalyst was yesterday’s announcement that PayPal will allow its millions of U.S. customers to purchase bitcoin, along with ether, litecoin, and bitcoin cash, directly from its app. Additionally, the company said that it would expand its crypto support to its social payments app Venmo and make the offering available internationally in 2021.

But that is not all. This announcement is the capstone to several pieces of bullish news for bitcoin, including major institutional allocations from publicly listed companies and multi-billion dollar asset managers such as Square, MicroStrategy, and Stone Ridge Asset Management.

This Time Might Be Different

The last time the price of bitcoin was this high was during the climbdown from the 2017-2018 crypto bubble that saw its price approach $20,000. While there is no guarantee that bitcoin will revisit this lofty perch anytime soon, industry insiders are cautiously optimistic due to:

The more gradual ascent in taking place in 2020 rather than the sharp peaks and valleys from a few years ago

Macroeconomic trends such as massive inflationary spending from central banks that are debasing fiat currencies

Overall network health such as record numbers of active accounts and computer power being used to secure the network

