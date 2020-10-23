https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/black-police-officer-shot-and-killed-by-illegal-alien/

NEWS JUNKIES — CHECK OUT OUR HOMEPAGE

RIP, Sgt. Harold Preston,Houston TX police , was a Police Officer for 41 years & was shot and killed yesterday responding to a domestic disturbance call. suspect – identified as 51-year-old Elmer Manzano was taken into custody . 👮‍♂️🎖👮‍♂️

✨🙏🏻✨ pic.twitter.com/T6iTmws6OX — Shimon piamenta 🇺🇸🇮🇱シモン (@PiamentaShimon) October 22, 2020

Death penalty to be pursued in HPD sergeant’s murder, district attorney says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) — Federal charges have been filed against Elmer Manzano, the illegal alien accused in the shooting death of Houston police Sgt. Harold Preston.

The announcement of the charges came from U.S. Attorney Ryan Patrick, who wrote on Twitter, “My office has charged Elmer Manzano with being an alien in possession of a firearm and as a felon in possession of a firearm.”

Patrick said more charges would be added as the investigation continues.

“Yesterday I instructed my prosecutors to file appropriate federal charges,” Patrick wrote on social media. “I have little faith that local charges could be sufficient to hold him. Multiple times this summer (sic) filed on capital murder defendants who were released with few conditions and were still a threat to safety or those with new law violations who were left on bond.”

Full story here…