National File has obtained a series of photos from the 1986 yearbook of Mark Kelly, the Democrat Senate candidate in Arizona, which show him dressed as Nazi dictator Adolf Hitler for a Halloween party while attending the Merchant Marine Academy.

Mark Kelly’s full yearbook page is seen here, including a photo of him wearing what appear to be the same pair of sunglasses used in the Hitler costume.

The event in question was a Halloween Mixer organized by the students at the Merchant Marine Academy, and was covered heavily in the yearbook.

This photo was shared to a Facebook alumni group, and identified Kelly by name and his position within the photo.

This is a cropped image from the large group photo where the man pictured is identified as Kelly.

The same man is seen here credited by name in the yearbook.

National File has contacted Mark Kelly’s Senate campaign for comment and did not receive an immediate reply.

This article has been updated to include more photos obtained by National File. National File has more exclusive photos.

