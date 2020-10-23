https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/new-fbi-interview-hunter-associate-whistleblower-tony-bobulinski-today/

Tony Bobulinski

Senator Ron Johnson (R-WI) on Friday announced that Hunter associate and whistleblower Tony Bobulinski informed the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee that the FBI asked him to sit for an interview today.

Tony Bobulinski is the CEO of Sinohawk Holdings which was a partnership between the Chinese operating through CEFC/Chairman Ye and the Biden family.

Bobulinski was previously scheduled to have an informal interview with the Senate Security and Governmental Affairs Committee Friday, but that interview was postponed to the “near future.”

NOW: @SenRonJohnson statement Bobulinski/FBI interview request READ: WASHINGTON — This morning lawyers for Tony Bobulinski informed the Senate Homeland Security + Governmental Affairs Committee + Senate Finance Committee that the FBI asked his client to sit for an interview today — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 23, 2020

TRENDING: “Uh, Why Would You Do That?” – Joe Biden Shocks Liberal Moderator, Says He Will Shut Down Oil Industry (VIDEO)

Johnson said “I expect Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee” and “fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings.”

I am glad they are finally taking an interest in these concerning financial matters our Committees have been investigating for months,” Johnson said “I expect Mr. Bobulinski will speak with our committee” + “fully share his insights into the Biden family’s business dealings” — Catherine Herridge (@CBS_Herridge) October 23, 2020

Tony Bobulinski came forward earlier this week after he was implicated in emails released from Hunter Biden’s laptop from hell.

Bobulinski touched on several key points in his damning memo and impromptu press conference Thursday:

He confirmed “the Big Guy” AKA “the chairman” referred to in Hunter’s emails is indeed Joe Biden

He met with Joe Biden at the Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles in May of 2017 to discuss Hunter’s business deals in China

Mr. Bobulinski said he received an email concerning allocation of equity, which says 10% held by “H” for “the Big guy” in that email there’s no question that “H” stands for Hunter, and “big guy” for his father Joe Biden and Jim for Jim Biden

Bobulinski confirmed that he was warned by his business partner never to mention Joe Biden was involved in Hunter’s shady business dealings over email or text (only face to face) because the Bidens (Joe, Hunter and Jim Biden) were paranoid people would find out.

Bobulinski said Joe Biden was intimately involved in Hunter Biden’s overseas grift and influence peddling scheme

He confirmed the Bidens went behind his back and got paid millions by the Chinese in side deals outside of their contract

Tony Bobulinski said he is providing all of his electronic devices and other documents related to his business dealings with Hunter Biden to the Senate Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs Committee and to the FBI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

