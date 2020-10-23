https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-per-chinese-reporters-hunter-biden-went-beijing-secretly-met-ccp-spy-asked-mansion-women/

A report out of Asia claims that Hunter Biden met with a CCP spy in Beijing and asked for millions for a house and for women.

Gnews.org reports that Hunter Biden engaged in illicit actions in Beijing with the CCP. Reporters in Asia discussed recent attacks on Rudy Giuliani and Hunter Biden’s actions in Beijing.

In regards to Rudy, the reporters shared that the accusations against Rudy Giuliani were not true. Giuliani acted appropriately in front of a so called 15-year-old girl, not inappropriately. [We now know that the attack on Rudy by the left after Rudy was involved in the release of Hunter Biden emails were bogus. The girl he was with was in her 20’s and Rudy was tucking his shirt in, nothing more.] The reporters claimed, “They are trying so hard to smear Mr. Giuliani.”

Next the reporters discussed Hunter Biden. They shared the following:

When Hunter Biden went with Joe for the first time [to Beijing] guess who they met with? He met with Che Feng in Pangu Hotel. Che Feng went to meet with Hunter with assigned task which was to befriend Hunter. To Che’s total surprise, the first word Hunter said when he sat down was, “I am so poor. How can I get money? I need money. I wanted a house but it costs 100-200 million dollars.” Something like this. Hunter also told Che that he was interested in hot girls and asked if Che could introduce some to him. In the end, just that cost over 1 million RMB (150,000USD Equivalent). Che Feng later recalled that he was very surprised by how easy it was to compromise Hunter.

How corrupt are the Bidens?

