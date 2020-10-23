https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/breaking-war-room-releases-email-ccp-loans-hunter-biden-eric-schwerin-worth-millions-hid-irs-sec/

The Hits Keep Coming–

The Steve Bannon War Room released an email from Chines Communist Party operative Xin Wang to Hunter Biden and Eric Schwerin from 2018 regarding a loan agreement. In the email Xin Wang offers to extend the loan agreement to Decamber 13, 2019.

This raises several questions including was this agreement with the CCP presented to the IRS or SEC?

If not that would be unlawful.

The War Room says they have signatures.

According to Conservative Daily News —

Hunter Biden traveled to China on Air Force Two in December 2013 and arranged for his father, then-Vice President Joe Biden, to shake hands with the CEO of BHR. At the time of the meeting, which Hunter Biden later described as social in nature, BHR was seeking to raise $1.5 billion from Chinese state-backed investors. The firm currently manages the equivalent of $2.1 billion in assets, according to its website. Hunter Biden’s lawyer, on behalf of his client, said in a statement Sunday that the younger Biden had served as an unpaid member of BHR’s board since its founding in 2013, and that it wasn’t until October 2017 that he invested $420,000 to obtain a 10% equity stake in the firm. But Hunter Biden did not invest in BHR Partners directly. Rather, Chinese business records reveal a company called Skaneateles LLC, which Hunter Biden controls alongside Schwerin, became a BHR shareholder on Oct. 23, 2017.

More is coming…

