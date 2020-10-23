https://thefederalist.com/2020/10/23/buzzfeed-peddles-baseless-claim-to-delegitimize-hunter-biden-emails-as-stolen/

BuzzFeed peddled disinformation of its own Thursday when it claimed emails published by the New York Post last week implicating Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in his son’s potentially criminal overseas business activity were stolen.

The emails published contradict Biden’s repeated denials of ever discussing business with his son, Hunter, “or with anyone else,” and show Biden stood to personally rake in millions from businessmen with deep ties to the Chinese Communist Party with Hunter serving as the conduit.

“For two weeks Trump and his supporters have latched onto the narrative with new vigor,” BuzzFeed reported, “enabled in part by the opinion sections of Rupert Murdoch’s two main US newspapers – that involves stolen emails and screenshots of screenshots of DMs of questionable provenance.”

So this is an interesting claim by buzzfeed which has not disproven the authenticiry of any texts or emails, nor is there evidence the contents of the laptop now in FBI possession were stolen. The Biden campaign has not made either of these claims, nor denied the contents. https://t.co/TZYylW2RER pic.twitter.com/gnDUvv2CYf — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) October 23, 2020

The only evidence the authors cite to claim the emails were stolen however, is a link to another BuzzFeed story explaining that Twitter censored the Post’s blockbuster reporting over violations of company guidelines governing the publication of hacked content.

Contrary to Twitter’s claims, there’s nothing to suggest at this point the laptop was stolen. The Post reported in its first bombshell story that the laptop came into its possession after it was declared abandoned property at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The store owner told the Post it was dropped off in April 2019 and the owner, suspected to be Hunter Biden, never paid for the service or came to retrieve the computer. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Fox News he found the hard drive at the store in Delaware after its owner contacted an associate and in turn, gave it to the Post.

“The gentleman who was repairing the hard drive — and Hunter Biden abandoned it,” Giuliani said, referring to store owner John Paul Mac Isaac. “He [Hunter Biden] may very well have forgotten where he left it for a while, because the gentlemen who got it said he [Hunter] was drunk for the entire time that he dealt with him, and he dealt with him twice.”

Hunter Biden has long been public about his struggles with drug addiction.

“When he [Isaac] stopped hearing from the FBI, Isaac said he contacted several members of Congress, who did not respond. At that point, his intermediary reached out to Rudy Giuliani’s attorney, Robert Costello,” Fox News reported.

The FBI later seized the laptop in December after the owner told the authorities of its existence. At the time, Hunter Biden was facing scrutiny over the course of the president’s impeachment proceedings for holding lucrative positions in Ukraine while his father served as the Obama White House’s “public face” of the administration’s dealings with the eastern European ally.

On Wednesday, Fox News reported that the recovered laptop was seized by the FBI as part of a federal investigation into money laundering.

The Biden campaign has yet to dispute the authenticity of the now-public emails. It has only chalked up the published material as Russian disinformation, which has been debunked by the FBI, the Department of Justice, the Department of National Intelligence, and the Department of State.

If the laptop was stolen, Facebook and Twitter’s censorship of the Post’s reporting still remains inconsistent.

