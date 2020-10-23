https://www.dailywire.com/news/buzzfeed-tries-to-dismiss-hunter-biden-emails-as-stolen-gives-no-evidence-to-support-claim

Media outlets continue to claim the bombshell emails detailing Biden family corruption are “misinformation” or “disinformation” without providing evidence of such. Neither Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden nor his son Hunter, at the center of the scandal, have made such claims.

The latest claim comes from Buzzfeed, which reported late Thursday night that the emails contained on a computer hard drive apparently belonging to Hunter were “stolen.”

“For two weeks Trump and his supporters have latched on with new vigor to the narrative — enabled in part by the opinion sections of Rupert Murdoch’s two main US newspapers — that involves stolen emails and screenshots of DMs of questionable provenance. To give an idea of just how confused the narrative is, hours after the Wall Street Journal’s op-ed section published a piece blasting Biden Thursday night, its news division essentially published a debunk,” the outlet reported.

Commentator Stephen L. Miller tweeted that Buzzfeed made “an interesting claim,” given the fact that the outlet hasn’t “disproven the authenticiry[sic] of any texts or emails, nor is there evidence the contents of the laptop now in FBI possession were stolen.”

“The Biden campaign has not made either of these claims, nor denied the contents,” Miller added.

In the paragraph, Buzzfeed links to a story about Twitter censoring the original New York Post article about the emails. That article, however, doesn’t prove the emails were stolen.

“Contrary to Twitter’s claims, there’s nothing to suggest at this point the laptop was stolen. The Post reported in its first bombshell story that the laptop came into its possession after it was declared abandoned property at a computer repair shop in Delaware. The store owner told the Post it was dropped off in April 2019 and the owner, suspected to be Hunter Biden, never paid for the service or came to retrieve the computer. Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani told Fox News he found the hard drive at the store in Delaware after its owner contacted an associate and in turn, gave it to the Post,” The Federalist reported.

Buzzfeed also claims in that paragraph that The Wall Street Journal “essentially published a debunk” of the whole scandal. This is not true. The Wall Street Journal merely notes that there are no corporate records that Joe Biden was involved in his son’s business dealings.

That narrative disproves nothing, as Hunter’s former business partner, Tony Bobulinski, said Joe Biden was not to be mentioned in records, but that he was definitely involved.

“On numerous occasions, it was made clear to me that Joe Biden’s involvement was not to be mentioned in writing, but only face to face. In fact, I was advised by [James] Gilliar and [Rob] Walker that Hunter and Jim Biden were paranoid about keeping Joe Biden’s involvement secret,” Bobulinski said at a press conference Thursday night.

At that same press conference, Bobulinski said he would provide documented evidence to the FBI and Senate investigators proving his claims. He is reportedly meeting with the FBI on Friday.

