Authorities arrested a 20-year-old California man after a fight broke out at a California Starbucks location, according to Newsweek.

What are the details?

The outlet reported that authorities arrested River Baumann after he allegedly punched 69-year-old Robert Ketner as a verbal argument escalated on Sunday a Rocklin, California, Starbucks.

Reports allege that Baumann pulled up to the location in his truck when he encountered Ketner, who was outside drinking his latte, a member of the elderly man’s family said.

“He was kind of sitting outside, drinking his latte, when the vehicle of some sort came by,” the family member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, recalled. “It was like really loud music; people were complaining about it. So he pointed out which car it was and asked them to turn their music down.”

According to KOVR-TV, Rocklin Detective Zack Lewis said, “The victim was punched and he fell to the ground sustaining an injury to his head and he never regained consciousness.”

The station reported that Ketner suffered “major injuries” following the attack.

He added, “Whatever the argument was, no one deserves to lose their life.”

Ketner died in the hospital three days after the incident after being put on life support.

His family called him a “very funny man, very caring, very loving, very sweet.”

“It’s devastating,” another family member said. “We all loved him so much. He was an amazing man who cared for us deeply.”

According to KXTV-TV, authorities originally arrested Baumann on a battery charge with serious bodily injury, criminal conspiracy, a probation violation, and fighting in a public place.

After Ketner died, authorities charged Baumann with voluntary manslaughter following the attack and are still investigating what led to the physical attack. Police ask any witnesses with information on the assault to come forward.

