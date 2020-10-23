https://www.lifenews.com/2020/10/23/catholic-bishop-how-can-christians-vote-for-biden-when-abortion-is-intrinsically-evil/

Catholic Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane, Washington recently questioned how Christians can vote for Democrat presidential candidate Joe Biden who openly supports the “intrinsic evil” of abortion.

In a debate among U.S. Catholic bishops about voting priorities, Daly criticized San Diego Bishop Robert McElroy for downplaying the importance of voting for pro-life candidates, according to the National Catholic Reporter.

“But if abortion is intrinsically evil, which Bishop McElroy admits to, how can Catholics vote for a candidate like Biden?” Daly asked in an interview with the National Catholic Register.

Biden claims to be a devout Catholic, but he supports abortions without restriction and wants to force taxpayers to pay for them. He and his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris, are being described as the most pro-abortion presidential ticket in history. If elected, their policies could lead to an increase in abortions in the U.S.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops has been urging voters to make unborn babies’ lives a “preeminent priority” when they vote, but some church leaders disagree.

McElroy is one of them, and he made his case in a speech to St. Mary’s College on Oct. 13, according to the Reporter.

Here’s more from the report:

Since the Catholic Church teaches that some actions, including abortion, are “intrinsically evil,” meaning that they are “always and everywhere wrong,” he noted that some church leaders have claimed that “candidates who seek laws opposing intrinsically evil actions automatically have a primary claim to political support in the Catholic conscience.” McElroy rejected that claim, telling attendees that “the framing of legislation is inescapably the realm of prudential judgment, not intrinsic evil.”

Daly criticized McElroy for neglecting to teach his listeners about just how pervasive and evil abortion is.

“One of the most important roles of a bishop is to teach, and he never mentions the Church’s teaching that abortion is the ‘preeminent’ moral issue for Catholics,” Daly said.

The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops’ voters guide states, “The threat of abortion remains our preeminent priority because it directly attacks life itself, because it takes place within the sanctuary of the family and because of the number of lives destroyed.”

Daly said McElroy’s remarks “effectively constituted a defense of Biden and other prominent Catholic elected officials who publicly support unrestricted abortion.”

Abortion is unlike any other major political issue because it does not just affect lives, it intentionally kills them. Abortion supporters like Biden are ok with intentionally killing innocent unborn children inside their mothers’ wombs. And no other cause destroys as many lives as abortion. Since the U.S. Supreme Court forced states to legalize abortion on demand in 1973, 62 million unborn babies have been killed in abortions. Today, more than 800,000 unborn babies continue to be slaughtered in abortions annually.

If elected, Biden has promised to support policies that would increase abortions.

The Democrat presidential candidate said he plans to codify Roe v. Wade into federal law and appoint Supreme Court justices who will support abortion on demand.

Biden also said he would fight to end the Hyde Amendment and force taxpayers to pay for elective abortions – which could lead to 60,000 more unborn babies’ deaths to abortion each year.

In June, Biden said he supports abortions “under any circumstances.” And in April, he called abortions an “essential medical service.”

In March, Biden said one of his first acts as president would be to restore funding to Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion chain in America. He also said he is committed to “the constitutional right to an abortion” and to reversing “the Trump administration and states’ all-out assault on women’s right to choose.”

His and Harris’s position on religious freedom also is deeply troubling. Biden claims to be a “very devout Catholic and a person of deep faith,” but he opposes a religious exemption from the Obamacare contraception mandate for the Little Sisters of the Poor, a nuns’ charity that serves the poor and elderly. Harris also recently sponsored legislation that would strip away conscience protections for pro-life medical workers, according to The Federalist.

