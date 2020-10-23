https://www.dailywire.com/news/charlamagne-tha-god-some-blacks-support-trump-because-hes-actually-talking-to-them

This week, appearing on CNN with host Don Lemon, “The Breakfast Club” co-host Charlamagne tha God admitted that President Trump is successfully reaching young black voters because he is “actually talking” to them.

Charlamagne tha God, whose real name is Lenard Larry McKelvey, first stated that he was concerned Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden was simply offering lip service toward the black community, stating, “You know, I think that, you know, when you look at, you know Joe Biden and his ‘lift every voice’ plan, you know, some of the most important things in it for me, when he speaks on, you know, advancing the economic mobility of black people, and closing the racial income gaps. But you know, that’s really all lip service, simply because we’re in dream-selling season.”

Lemon asked, “You said that black women and black men, two biggest voting blocks, you’ve seen, you know, the polls that have been done on black men, prominent black men who are coming out, saying, oh, well, maybe you should vote for Trump, maybe I’m looking towards Trump, or some just saying, you know, I need to work with both parties with — you know what I’m talking about. What do you say to that? I do want to ask you about it.”

“I think, you know, when it comes to the black people you see who maybe, you know, showing support for Trump, I just think, you know, it’s because Trump is actually talking to young black male voters.” McKelvey answered. “He is directing ads toward them. They are a group that never get courted. I mean, black people don’t get courted either as a whole. But that old democratic regime speaks to old black men. I think everyone else in the black community and black families, they are supposed to fall in line. They know black women are going to show up regardless. Like I said, he speaks to older black men, and he thinks the rest of us all speak the same language. So Trump is targeting young black males from marketing. It works.”

In July, McKelvey, who has said he will vote for Biden only because Kamala Harris is on the ticket, attacked Biden for his assertion that President Trump was the first racist president ever elected. Biden said at a roundtable discussion with the Service Employees International Union (SEIU), “No sitting president has ever done this. Never, never, never. No Republican president has done this. No Democratic president. We’ve had racists and they’ve existed and they’ve tried to get elected president. He’s the first one that has.”

McKelvey blasted, “I really wish Joe Biden would shut the eff up forever and continue to act like he’s starring in the movie ‘A Quiet Place’ because as soon as he opens his mouth and makes noise, he gets us all killed, okay?” as reported by Fox News.

