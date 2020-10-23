https://hannity.com/media-room/chicago-closed-mayor-unveils-2-week-business-curfew-shops-to-close-at-10pm-liquor-at-9pm/
CHICAGO CLOSED? Mayor Unveils 2-Week ‘Business Curfew,’ Shops to Close at 10PM, Liquor at 9PM
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled a mysterious two-week “business curfew” for non-essential businesses starting Friday to slow the spread of CoVID-19 in the nation’s third largest metropolis.
