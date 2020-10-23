https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/cleanup-on-aisle-8-media-shifting-into-spin-overdrive-to-help-mop-up-bidens-debate-oil-spill/

Joe Biden’s comments about the oil industry during the debate didn’t land the way his campaign wanted, so the backpedal began soon after. The media is also providing an assist to the Biden campaign. Here’s yet another example:

On Biden/oil companies moment during debate, @mikememoli: “(The campaign) making clear it’s his position on winding down fossil fuel subsidies, subsidies to the oil companies, not ending the oil industry completely.” #AMRstaff — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) October 23, 2020

Does the media ever continually help clarify what a Republican “really meant” after they say something that backfired, or is that only a service they offer Democrats?

He said he would end the oil industry, Andrea. You can’t spin this. https://t.co/8npo4DkH5t — 💀👻The FOO🎃🐰 (@PolitiBunny) October 23, 2020

And yet they’re still trying to spin it anyway.

That’s not wat joe said https://t.co/0gciznB11W — Matt Dawson (@SaintRPh) October 23, 2020

No it isn’t:

“I would transition away from the oil industry, yes… because it pollutes… because it has to be replaced by renewable energy.”pic.twitter.com/yRvdiq6yCi — TheRightWingM 🇺🇸 (@TheRightWingM) October 23, 2020

Maybe the real problem for the Dems & media is that Biden accidentally told the truth.

Clean up on aisle 8? — Colorado RedTraci (@goptraci) October 23, 2020

That is not what Biden and Harris have said repeatedly dating back to the primaries. They’ve explicitly stated they want to ban fracking and have a zero carbon economy by 2050. The latter policy is on their website too. — AdamInHTownTX (Fiery but Mostly Peaceful) (@AdamInHTownTX) October 23, 2020

Fact check: TRUE.

