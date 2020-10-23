https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/23/cleanup-on-aisle-8-media-shifting-into-spin-overdrive-to-help-mop-up-bidens-debate-oil-spill/

Joe Biden’s comments about the oil industry during the debate didn’t land the way his campaign wanted, so the backpedal began soon after. The media is also providing an assist to the Biden campaign. Here’s yet another example:

Does the media ever continually help clarify what a Republican “really meant” after they say something that backfired, or is that only a service they offer Democrats?

And yet they’re still trying to spin it anyway.

No it isn’t:

Maybe the real problem for the Dems & media is that Biden accidentally told the truth.

Fact check: TRUE.

