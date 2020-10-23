https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/cnn-spread-actual-russian-disinformation-liz-harrington-leaves-christiane-amanpour-speechless-during-interview-about-hunter-bidens-laptop-watch/

Anyone from CNN accusing anyone ELSE of spreading Russian disinformation has SOME nerve.

Watch this, Liz Harrington was on FIRE:

Pretty audacious of CNN — who spread actual Russian disinformation w/the leak of the dossier set up briefing in Trump tower to subvert the peaceful transition of power — to accuse anyone else of spreading Russian disinformation And the emails about the “big guy” are real, btw pic.twitter.com/n0cKyDjNsE — Elizabeth Harrington (@LizRNC) October 22, 2020

Christiane is so put upon by Liz not rolling over … we kind of sort of love this.

WOW! That was amazing. You left her speechless. She’d better eat her Wheaties before she has you on again. 😆 — klarson (@kglarson) October 23, 2020

It’s pretty clear she has no idea what to do after Liz lights her up.

Unbelievable. Amanpour needs to give up the fantasy that’s she’s a real journalist. She cashed out on that opportunity long ago – can’t have it both ways. She’s a hack and has betrayed the journalistic profession. — Joe Bravo (@JoeBravoYo) October 23, 2020

One cannot look anymore foolish than @camanpour did here. She’s nothing but a biased political hack disguised as a “journalist”. — American Deplorable (@BrianEvansSays) October 23, 2020

Liz, Liz liz, lizzzzz, liz. liz, liz liz liz, liz. Liz liz liz, lizzz liz. liz, liz. liz, liz, liz. liz liz (look of indignation) liz liz. liz. liz. liz Lizzes — Dennis XXXX (@dennis_xxxx) October 22, 2020

Right?

EL OH EL.

One of the most epic beat downs i have ever seen! — Optimistic pessimist (@aspo41) October 23, 2020

Freakin’ vicious.

Liz – I don’t know you, but you are awesome. Thank you for not accepting the premise built on lies by this “journalist.” I tip my cap. — John H. Wilharm III (@JohnWilharm3) October 23, 2020

Terrible and very unprofessional performance by this ‘journalist’ — Long Bay Landscape (@lblandscape) October 23, 2020

This was amazing. Thanks for speaking up!! — Katie P. (@Katiefl4) October 23, 2020

Stunning example of CNN not caring about seriousness of the laptop issues — James Beverley (@jimbeverley) October 23, 2020

But you know, they were super serious about those pee tapes and the Steele dossier.

The Right has HAD IT with these journalists, and with good reason.

