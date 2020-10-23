https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/23/cnn-spread-actual-russian-disinformation-liz-harrington-leaves-christiane-amanpour-speechless-during-interview-about-hunter-bidens-laptop-watch/

Anyone from CNN accusing anyone ELSE of spreading Russian disinformation has SOME nerve.

Watch this, Liz Harrington was on FIRE:

Christiane is so put upon by Liz not rolling over … we kind of sort of love this.

It’s pretty clear she has no idea what to do after Liz lights her up.

Right?

EL OH EL.

Freakin’ vicious.

But you know, they were super serious about those pee tapes and the Steele dossier.

The Right has HAD IT with these journalists, and with good reason.

***

Related:

Holy WOW! National Daily Black Likely Voter Job Approval numbers for Trump over the past 5 days OFF THE CHARTS (ruh-roh Dems!)

‘Ok, cupcake, now where’s my drink?’ AOC raging about Repubs disrespecting her name and title BACKFIRES spectacularly

‘That makes Obama a Nazi, right’? EPIC thread just shreds Biden’s LIE about Obama never separating children from parents at the border

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...