Let’s hear it for CNN fact-checker Daniel Dale, who actually called out Joe Biden’s lies for a change:

Biden was again imperfect from a fact check perspective. He made at least a few false, misleading, or lacking-in-context claims. Trump was, as usual, a serial liar. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 23, 2020

Wait a sec … Daniel didn’t call out Joe Biden’s lies. He called Donald Trump “a serial liar” while declaring Joe Biden “imperfect.”

In which Daniel Dale demonstrates the job of our so-called “fact-checkers”: calling Trump a liar while working as hard as possible to contextualize Biden’s lies. https://t.co/sIm2jj27E1 — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 23, 2020

It’s just so predictable. Dale might as well just come right out and say that he doesn’t want to fact-check Joe Biden because he clearly does not want to fact-check Joe Biden.

What a clown. Biden lied about people not losing Obamacare policies. He lied about fracking.@CNN has zero credibility and @Ddale8 is making it worse https://t.co/l3PMCnmJTR — Inglewood Jack (@Inglewoodjack99) October 23, 2020

We might actually be able to muster a shred of respect for Daniel if he’d just be honest for once.

Daniel and his colleagues at CNN are a reason why ppl know the media isn’t objective, they know they’re nothing but little bitch political pawns pushing an agenda… — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 23, 2020

This tweet represents the state of the media in our country https://t.co/enuKs3SCot — Reagan Battalion (@ReaganBattalion) October 23, 2020

This is why no one trusts you anymore.. — GOPPouncer (@Mellecon) October 23, 2020

If Biden wins in November, we’re honestly not sure what Daniel’s going to do with himself all day.

I seriously wonder what Dale’s job will be in January. https://t.co/NtM5naRHqO — Dan McLaughlin (@baseballcrank) October 23, 2020

